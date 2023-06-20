Moeen Ali provided the crucial breakthrough for England on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test against Australia as he produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss Travis Head. Head was looking slightly uncomfortable during his knock and it was an impressive ball from Moeen which ended his innings. The delivery pitched on middle stump and instead of turning, it kept its line. The batter was surprised by the lack of movement and he ended up edging it straight to Joe Root at first slip.

A dramatic finish to the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston was still in prospect after play resumed on Tuesday's final day following a washed-out morning session.

Australia were 107-3, needing a further 174 runs to reach a target of 281, when play got underway.

But they had to get those remaining runs without Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, after veteran England seamer Stuart Broad removed the world's two top-ranked Test batsmen, late on Monday's fourth day.

Oh Moeen!



Just enough bite and turn and Root takes a simple catch at first slip



Australia down! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/YnzlbhkPBW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 20, 2023

With 67 overs now left to be bowled on Tuesday, provided there were no more weather interruptions, there was plenty of time left in the game, however, for either side to force a win that would put them 1-0 up in this five-match series.

Only two teams have made more to win than 281 in the fourth innings of a Test at Edgbaston, with England posting 378-3 against India last year and South Africa making 283-5 in 2008.

Australia are bidding for a first Ashes series win in England in 22 years, with England aiming for a first Test campaign victory over their arch-rivals since 2015.

(With AFP inputs)