Mitchell Starc outplayed Moeen Ali with a ripper during England's fourth innings of the third Ashes Test on Sunday. In their chase of 251, England ended Day 3 at the score of 27 without loss at Headingley in Leeds. On the following day, Mitchell Starc dismissed Ben Duckett to provide Australia with the first breakthrough at the score of 42. England sent Moeen at the number three position but the plan didn't work as Starc sent the batter packing at his individual score of 5.

England beat Australia by three wickets in a nail-biting third Test at Headingley on Sunday to keep the five-match Ashes series alive.

Harry Brook and Chris Woakes shared a crucial partnership of 59 that took England to the brink of victory before Brook fell for 75 to Mitchell Starc (5-78). The recalled duo of Woakes (32 not out) and Mark Wood (16 not out) then saw England home with more than a day to spare to cut Australia's series lead to 2-1.

The series continues with the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 19, with Australia now having two games in which to seal their first Ashes campaign triumph in England in 22 years.

England are bidding to become just the second team to win a Test series from 2-0 down after the 1936/37 Australia side, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, that recovered from that deficit to win the Ashes 3-2.

(With AFP Inputs)