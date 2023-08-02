English pacer Stuart Broad's retirement announcement has furthermore firmed the decision of James Anderson to continue his international career with the England team. Broad and Anderson are the top two pacers for the England team in the Test matches. Anderson has taken 690 wickets with an average of 26.42 in 183 Test matches. Following his mate, Broad has bagged 604 scalps in 167 Tests with an average of 27.68. Stuart Broad scripted a fairytale finish to his career by taking the final two wickets, defeating the visitors by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday.

"Not at all no. I am even more firm I want to keep going. I have had a really disappointing series by my standards. I have not got the wickets I would have expected from myself," Anderson said after the fifth Test match as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I don't think I have bowled particularly badly, I have just not... felt like I made an impact for the team that I would have liked and what I expect from myself.

"My body is fine, my skills are fine. I think I'm bowling well enough. With the break we have got after this series, I want to go away and in my head I think I want to keep working at stuff and make sure I got back to where I know I can be. Having that hunger and desire to go and do that makes it feel I want to keep going."

With this, England has drawn the series 2-2. Australia has retained the Ashes urn, but they have not won it outright, something that they have not done since 2001 in England.

After the second session was washed out due to rain, Australia started the final session of the day at 238/3 with Steve Smith (40) and Travis Head (31) standing unbeaten at the crease, needing 146 runs to win.

England made a comeback in the match, with Chris Woakes getting the prized wicket of Smith, who nicked the ball straight into the hands of Zak Crawley for 54. Later, Moeen dismissed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh for just six after being caught behind by Jonny Bairstow. Woakes then in the next over got Mitchell Starc for a two-ball duck.

The tides turned in favour of England, who had reduced Australia to 275/7 with 109 runs to go.

Moeen's golden arm continued to do wonders for England, as skipper Pat Cummins was caught by England captain Ben Stokes at leg slip for nine. Australia was 294/8 and needed 90 runs with two more wickets left.

Broad completed a fairytale finish to his career, taking his final wicket, dismissing Carey for 28 after he was caught by Bairstow. Australia was all out for 334 runs, losing by 49 runs.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)