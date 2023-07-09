England cricket team batter Harry Brook made history on Sunday as he became the fastest to reach 1000 Test runs in terms of balls faced during the third Ashes encounter against Australia at Headingley. The 24-year-old needed just 1058 balls to reach the milestone and in the process, he broke the record held by New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme who achieved the feat in 1140 deliveries. His compatriot Tim Southee is third with 1167 balls while England opener Ben Duckett did it in 1168 balls. When it comes to innings, Brook is joint-fifth fastest along with Herbert Sutcliffe and ED Weekes.

England beat Australia by three wickets in a nail-biting third Test at Headingley on Sunday to keep the five-match Ashes series alive. Harry Brook and Chris Woakes shared a crucial partnership of 59 that took England to the brink of victory before Brook fell for 75 to Mitchell Starc (5-78). The recalled duo of Woakes (32 not out) and Mark Wood (16 not out) then saw England home with more than a day to spare to cut Australia's series lead to 2-1.

The series continues with the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 19, with Australia now having two games in which to seal their first Ashes campaign triumph in England in 22 years.

England are bidding to become just the second team to win a Test series from 2-0 down after the 1936/37 Australia side, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, that recovered from that deficit to win the Ashes 3-2.

