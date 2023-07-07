Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said there were times he thought "he might not get back" after he ended a four-year absence from the Test scene with a stunning hundred on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test against England in Leeds. Shipped straight into the side to replace the injured Cameron Green, who was unfortunate to miss out with a minor injury, Marsh did the repair job for Australia, smashing a counter-attacking 118 after the visitors had lost four wickets in the opening session.

Speaking after stumps on Day 1, Marsh joked that, due to his understudy role, he was the "first man to score an Ashes hundred on a UK holiday".

His remark drew a huge laughter from the journalists present inside Headingley's press box.

"I mean, it's always a bit of surprise and very unfortunate for Greeny (Cameron Green). He has a very minor hamstring injury. It feels like i've been his understudy for a years now in a lot of tours. We have a great squad mentality in this group. On a long tour you always get a chance at some stage, I just wanted to stay ready. I'm the first man to score a Test ton on a UK holiday," Marsh joked during a press conference on Thursday.

Comedian or cricketer?



Speaking on the reception for Australia in Leeds, Marsh said that crowd in the Headingley's West Stand "can get a bit loose", adding that he would love to spend a day with them.

"I think the Headingley crowd, especially in the West Stand, can get pretty loose. I would love to do a day out in the West Stand. I think I'd fit right in. The boo-ings is the booing, it's part of the Ashes. Bring it on," he added.