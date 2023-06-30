ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England are five wickets down against Australia on Day 3 of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's. At stumps, England trailed Australia by 138 runs with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes batting unbeaten on 45 and 17, respectively. On Day 2, Ben Duckett fell agonisingly close of scoring his third Test century after he was dismissed on 98 by Josh Hazlewood. Earlier, Steve Smith scored his 32nd century to power Australia to 416. Smith hit 110 while Travis Head continued his red hot form with a quickfire 77. (Live Scorecard)

