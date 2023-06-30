Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live Score: Harry Brook Nears Fifty As Mitchell Starc Removes Ben Stokes
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England are five wickets down against Australia on Day 3 of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's
2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: Harry Brook, Ben Stokes key for England.© AFP
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 Live: England are five wickets down against Australia on Day 3 of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's. At stumps, England trailed Australia by 138 runs with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes batting unbeaten on 45 and 17, respectively. On Day 2, Ben Duckett fell agonisingly close of scoring his third Test century after he was dismissed on 98 by Josh Hazlewood. Earlier, Steve Smith scored his 32nd century to power Australia to 416. Smith hit 110 while Travis Head continued his red hot form with a quickfire 77. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Ashes Test between England and Australia from Lord's
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2023, Jun 28, 2023
Day 3 | Morning Session
ENG
284/5 (62.3)
AUS
416
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.54
% chance to win
ENG 43%
Draw 17%
AUS 40%
Batsman
Harry Brook
47 (54)
Jonny Bairstow
4* (5)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
80/2 (13)
Pat Cummins
40/0 (12.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENG vs AUS, 2nd Ashes Test, Live Scorecard
No run.
Overpitched and on off again, Jonny Bairstow drives it straight to short covers.
Goes a bit fuller, on off, shaping in, Jonny Bairstow keeps it out to the off side.
Short again from Cummins, on middle, Harry Brook pulls it nicely towards deep square leg for a single.
Pat Cummins begins with a bumper, but down the leg side, Harry Brook lets it go to the keeper.
It will be Pat Cummins to steam in from the other end.
This is on a good length, on off, angling in, Jonny Bairstow offers no shot at it.
FOUR! Jonny Bairstow gets off the mark in style! Mitchell Starc serves this a bit too full and on off, Jonny Bairstow strides forward and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
Back of a length and on off, Jonny Bairstow gets behind the line and blocks it out.
Fuller one and outside off, Jonny Bairstow leaves it alone.
Jonny Bairstow walks in at number 7.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! What a start from Mitchell Starc! The England skipper is gone and half of the side are back to the hut now. Mitchell Starc bowls this on a hard length and around middle, nips away a bit, Ben Stokes looks to flick but closes the face of the bat too early and only manages to get a thick outside edge towards the slip cordon where Cameron Green reacts quickly and moves to his right to take a fine catch. A great start for the Aussies!
Mitchell Starc starts with a good-length delivery, on leg, keeps low too, Harry Brook tries to flick it but misses as it goes under his bat and deflects off his pads towards short fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
All in readiness for the play to commence on Day 3. The umpires and players make their way out to the middle amidst overcast conditions. Harry Brook and Ben Stokes, the two overnight batters of England are all set to resume their innings. Mitchell Starc has the ball in hand and will start the proceedings with the ball for Australia. Lets's play...
After a strong showing on Day 1, Australia were aiming for a mammoth first innings total. Steven Smith reached his 32nd Test hundred, but he and the rest of the Aussie batters were rolled over for 416. With the ball, they were unable to make a mark in the first couple of sessions, allowing England to motor along. In the third session, Australia came out with a clear plan of bowling short, which rewarded them with three wickets but, at the same time, leaked runs as well. In what came as a blow for the visitors, Nathan Lyon walked off the field on Day 2, holding his calf and the Australian fans will be hoping that he does return to bowl on Day 3. Who are you backing to take the first-innings lead? Stick around, as the first ball on Day 3 is not far away.
Having failed to win even a single session on Day 1, the English bowlers showed great fight and came roaring back to bowl Australia out in the first session on Day 2. In reply, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got England off to a solid start with a 91-run opening stand, with the latter falling two runs short of what would have been his maiden Ashes hundred. England did lose their way a bit against Australia's short ball ploy, but Harry Brook and Ben Stokes got together and took England to Stumps safely. With the hosts trailing by 138 runs, it is about negotiating the first hour and getting close to parity.
Hello and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our coverage of Day 3 of the second Test between England and Australia at the Lord's in London. The first two days of the Test have been a treat for cricket lovers, with the pendulum swinging from one team to another across the six sessions, and Day 3 will have more of the same in store for us.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
End of another exciting day of Test cricketing action and the second Ashes Test is all set up to be another classic clash. Day 3 is generally known as the moving day in Test cricket and it could well prove to be the turning point in this match as well. The forecast for the day does look good, so, expect proper cricketing action. Join us at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT) on Friday for all the action. However, our build-up will begin a lot sooner. Cheers!
Australia were behind the eight-ball when they came into the final session on Day 2 and things only got worse as they lost Nathan Lyon due to a calf injury. Cameron Green came in and started bowling short and got rid of Ollie Pope as well. He then got Joe Root out as well but overstepped and England seemed to have gotten off the hook. The likes of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc too came in and peppered the batters with short balls and ended up picking a wicket each which brought them back in the game big time. They have lost Lyon for what looks like to be the entirety of this game and would want to strike early on Day 3 to get a decent first-innings lead.