Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has heaped praises on the captaincy of Ben Stokes. England are playing against Australia in the first game of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. On the opening day, the side declared its innings for 393 for 8 after Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first. The bold declaration from the host skipper was followed by some tight bowling from England that eventually helped them take advantage on the second day of the first Test.

Some good field placement from Stokes helped England muzzle Australia opener David Warner and it impressed Pietersen.

Australia were 78 for 3 at Lunch on Day 2 with Stuart Broad claiming the wickets of Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on consecutive deliveries. Later in the first session on Saturday, Ben Stokes removed Steve Smith to put England on top.

"Very good leadership and you are almost pointing a finger at Australians saying 'this is how it should be done'," said Pietersen praising Stokes at Lunch on Day 2.

"Ben Stokes has not allowed David Warner to play backfoot punches. (Warner) wasn't allowed to do that last night, wasn't allowed to do that this morning. (Stuart) Broad was expectional and so patient. And it was his (Warner's) demise. That extra little intent to go through cover and look what happens.

"England started with plan A and can easily go to plan B. Yesterday, Australia started with plan B, too difficult to get back to plan A."

It was Joe Root's unbeaten 118 that helped England post a big total on the board in their first innings.