ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Cricket's oldest rivalry, Ashes, is back as England take on Australia in the first Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With their ultra-aggressive brand of cricket, England have forced the rest of the world to sit up and take notice, with 11 wins in 13 Tests since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum joined forces last year. But doubts persist as to whether their policy of all-out attack can work against arch-rivals Australia, who only last week hammered India by 209 runs at The Oval to win the World Test Championship final. England have already named their XI for the Test. (Live Scorecard)