Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin feels that England's wish of playing on flat and fast wickets for the five-match Ashes series could backfire. With the first Test set to begin on Friday, June 16, England captain Ben Stokes declared he wanted "fast, flat wickets" for the Ashes to support England's aggressive mentality. Under the leadership of head coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes, England have been a revelation in Test cricket, winning 11 of their 14 Tests. However, Haddin feels that Australia could win 5-0 if the pitches are prepared as per Stokes' liking.

"What I find interesting with the 5-0, and it could happen, England want wickets that are nice and flat so it comes onto the bat. I think the only they can win it is if they get overhead conditions and a bit of life in the wicket. If they get the wickets they they're after, I think Australia can win 5-0," Haddin told Fox Sports.

Last week, legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting also echoed the same sentiments.

"If (England) have the flatter wickets with the smaller boundaries, it might just backfire on the bowling group. (Stuart) Broad, (James) Anderson and (Ollie) Robinson are going to want pitches that offer them something. If they don't, let's see how they go against the Aussie batters," Ponting had said.

Prior to the first Test in Edgbaston, England had demolished Ireland by 10 wickets in a one-off Test at Lord's earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Australia are fresh from being crowned the world Test champions, following their win over India in the WTC Final.

Notably, England haven't retained the Ashes trophy since 2013, while their last triumph came on home soil in 2015.