World Cup Preview: Mohamed Salah In Focus As Egypt Take On Uruguay

Egypt will be hoping for their star forward Mohamed Salah to carry his Liverpool form in the FIFA World Cup when they face Uruguay in their first match of the World Cup 2018 to be played in the Ekaterinburg Arena on June 15. Egypt coach Hector Cuper in a pre-match conference said that Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and will almost certainly play against Uruguay in the sides' World Cup opener on Friday. "We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100 percent that he'll play, we are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch," Cuper announced.