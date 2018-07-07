 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says "We're Buzzing" After Reaching Semi-Finals

Updated: 07 July 2018 22:21 IST

Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli and a string of fine second-half saves from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford were enough for England to progress to the last four.

World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says "We
Harry Kane said the feeling of reaching the World Cup semi-finals had not sunk in. © AFP

England captain Harry Kane said his team were "buzzing" and full of confidence as they reached their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 after seeing off Sweden 2-0 on Saturday. Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli and a string of fine second-half saves from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford were enough for England to progress to the FIFA World Cup 2018 last four. "We're buzzing. It's probably not sunk in," Kane said. "We know there is still a big game ahead but we are feeling good, confident. "We were composed, we controlled the game. We've just got to keep doing what we are doing.

"We're enjoying it, the fans are enjoying it, I'm sure we'll see some videos later of the fans enjoying it."

Maguire's thumping header gave the Leicester centre-back his first international goal, just two years after watching Euro 2016 in France with his friends in the stands.

"It (the first goal) can't come better than that. The win sends us through and that's the main thing," Maguire said.

"We felt like we could dominate the ball in this game. It was a little bit sloppy at the end of the second half, we felt it was a bit too open."

Tottenham midfielder Alli nodded in only England's third goal from open play of this World Cup so far just before the hour mark, having struggled with injury earlier in the tournament.

"It's a great achievement for the team... Owed it to the fans back home who believed in us," he told the BBC.

"Always nice to score, especially on occasions like this. I don't think this was my best performance on the pitch. But it's an amazing feeling to be going to a semi-final at a World Cup."

Comments
Topics : England Sweden Harry Kane Harry Maguire Dele Alli 2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden vs England, Quarter-Final 3 Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England beat Sweden 2-0 to qualify for semi-finals
  • Harry Maguire and Dele Alli were on target for England
  • Harry Kane said his team was buzzing after the win
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says "We
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Says "We're Buzzing" After Reaching Semi-Finals
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England Highlights: Harry Maguire, Dele Alli On Target As England Beat Sweden 2-0 To Qualify For Semis
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England Highlights: Harry Maguire, Dele Alli On Target As England Beat Sweden 2-0 To Qualify For Semis
Harry Kane Sends Records Tumbling As He Targets World Cup Glory
Harry Kane Sends Records Tumbling As He Targets World Cup Glory
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England Preview: Sweden
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England Preview: Sweden's Defence Meets England's Attack In Last Eight Showdown
World Cup 2018: England
World Cup 2018: England's End To Penalty Jinx Deserved, Says Gareth Southgate
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.