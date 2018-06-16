 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Peru vs Denmark Live Football Score: Peru, Denmark Look For Winning Start

Updated: 16 June 2018 21:36 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score, Peru vs Denmark: The match is being held at Mordovia Arena Saransk in Russia.

FIFA Football World Cup 2018: Eriksen will be the key for Denmark. © AFP

Following a prolific run in the club season for English football giants Tottenham Hotspur, attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen will be the key as Denmark eye to spoil Peru's World Cup return in both the team's inaugural Group C clash at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on Saturday. The 26-year-old Eriksen has netted 22 times from 78 appearances since 2010 for his national team. Meanwhile, for Peru Paolo Guerrero will look to prove his drug-ban controversy is behind him. The presence of Flamengo forward Guerrero is a huge relief to Peru boss Ricardo Gareca after his 14-month ban for taking cocaine was overturned just weeks before the World Cup kicked-off. (Live Score: Peru vs Denmark)

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Peru vs Denmark, straight from Mordovia Arena, Russia 

21:35 IST: 5' - End to end play! Both teams are looking to attack, end-to-end play so far. No possession or midfield control evident yet. 

21:34 IST: 3' - Dalsgaard inside the box, well marked by the Peruvian defense, disallowing him to take a shot on the goal. 

21:32 IST: 2' - Peru asking for an early penalty, after a clumsy challenge inside the box. Referee denies it. 

21:30 IST: KICK-OFF! Christian Eriksen gets the ball rolling from left to right for Denmark which is quickly played long in the Peru half, cleared away by the Peruvian defense. 

21:06 IST: Denmark are going to play a 3-3-4 formation with Kasper Schmeichel backing the Danish at the nets. 

19:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group C fixture between Peru and Denmark at the Mordovia Arena Saransk in Russia. 

However, Denmark have their own goal-machine in Eriksen, who netted 11 goals in his team's qualifiers, a record bettered only by Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski on the road to Russia.

The 26-year-old struck a stunning hat-trick in the 5-1 demolition away to Ireland last November to secure Denmark's play-off victory, then scored and created another in a 2-0 friendly win over Mexico in a pre-World Cup warm-up.

With France installed as Group C favourites, neither team will want to drop points at the first hurdle.

The spotlight in Saransk will be Guerrero, 34, who is set to lead Peru's ageing strike force alongside Jefferson Farfan, 33, whose goals against Paraguay and New Zealand, in a play-off victory, carried them to their first World Cup finals for 36 years.

