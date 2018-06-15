 
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Peru Vs Denmark: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 15 June 2018 16:23 IST

Peru will add to the Latin American challenge in World Cup 2018 when they meet Denmark.

Peru are returning to World Cup football for the first time since 1986. © AFP

Peru will begin their World Cup 2018 campaign vs Denmark in Group C and both sides would be keen to get part the first match with a decent performance. Both sides have appeared in the previous World Cups without ever really showing any great results. In fact, Peru is returning to World Cup football for the first time since 1986. Denmark, on their part, will also be returning to World Cup football after having failed to qualify for the 2014 edition in South Africa. There is little to choose from the two sides and both will be hoping for maximum points before they take on France and Australia in their other matches.

When is World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match?

The World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match will take place on Friday, June 16, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match?

The World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match will be played at Mordovia Arena, Saransk.

What time does The World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match begin?

The World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match begins at 3:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match?

The World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

 How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match?

The World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Denmark are returning to World Cup after failing to qualify in 2014
  • Both sides have appeared in the previous World Cups
  • Both sides would be keen to get past the first match with good show
