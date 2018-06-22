FIFA World Cup 2018, Day 9: Google Doodle Celebrates The High-Octane Brazil-Costa Rica Clash

It's Day 9 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and search engine Google is back with another Doodle, continuing its series on the 32 participating countries in the mega event and their football culture. The Doodle captures the essence of the six countries that will be playing their world cup matches on Friday - Brazil, Costa Rica , Nigeria, Iceland, Serbia and Switzerland. The first match of the day will be played between Brazil and Costa Rica at 17:30 PM (IST). The second one is between Nigeria and Iceland at 20:30 pm IST. And, the last match is scheduled to be held at 23:30 IST between Serbia and Switzerland.

Football fans just need to click on the Google doodle to access the schedule of all the matches and the results of the matches that have already happened. The matches between Serbia, Switzerland, Brazil and Costa Roca will be played in the St.Petersburg Stadium. In the Group E standings, Serbia takes the lead at 3 points followed by Brazil, Switzerland and Costa Rica with 1,1 and 0 points respectively.

Brazil have won nine of their 10 previous international matches against Costa Rica. This is the third World Cup meeting between Brazil and Costa Rica with the first defeat faced by the later in 1990 and then in 2002. One can watch Brazil vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

Iceland and Nigeria hold the 2nd and 4th place in the Group D standings with 1 and 0 points respectively. Both the countries have only played a friendly match in August 1981 with Iceland winning by 3-0. Interestingly, Nigeria's all World Cup wins have been against European sides. Iceland has made its intentions clear that they are not the underdogs of the FIFA World Cup 2018. An unprecedented draw against group favourites Argentina in the campaign opener was a shocker to many. The loss for Nigeria in this match will send them packing. Nigeria vs Iceland, FIFA world cup will be held at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd. One can watch Nigeria vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

Meanwhile, the third match of the day between Serbia and Switzerland will be held at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad. Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST. A win for Serbia will set them on the path to the round of 16.