 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Dubs Cristiano Ronaldo 'Greatest Of All Time'

Updated: 24 June 2018 20:40 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has currently scored four goals for Portugal, tied with Belgian star Romelu Lukaku.

World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Dubs Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal will look to seal their last 16 berth. © AFP

Virat Kohli on Sunday dubbed Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest of all time. The India cricket team on Sunday underwent their first gym session in anticipation of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against minnows Ireland at the Village in Dublin scheduled on June 27. Along side, Kohli who was declared 100 percent fit ahead of the UK tour, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina and Kuldeep Yadav were seen sweating it out in the gym for the long tour. India are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland and three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests against England. Later, the Delhi batsman took to social media to post a video of Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal's inaugural fixture against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2018, which ended in a draw with a caption stating, "Self belief, determination, courage and pure passion. The G.O.A.T. @cristiano"

Cristiano Ronaldo has currently scored 4 goals for Portugal, same as with Belgian star Romelu Lukaku. The Portuguese star trails English striker Harry Kane -- who has netted five times, following a hat-trick against Panama on Sunday.

However, with one win and one draw in the tournament so far, Portugal will look to seal their last 16 berth with a win when they clash against Iran in their final group encounter on Monday. Once again all eyes will be on 33-year-old in-form Cristiano Ronaldo, who will look to take away the match from the 37th ranked side coached by former Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz.

 

Self belief, determination, courage and pure passion. The G.O.A.T. @cristiano

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Earlier, on Saturday, India departed for the 81-day long daunting tour of the UK. Captain Virat Kohli along with head coach Ravi Shastri seemed quite excited talking about the tour at the pre-departure press conference on Friday where the skipper firmly asserted that he has fully recovered and is ready to go. Team India players wasted no time when it came to enjoying the tour as they posted their departure pictures on various social media platforms.

Comments
Topics : Virat Kohli Cristiano Ronaldo India Cricket Team Portugal 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has currently scored four goals for Portugal
  • The Portuguese star trails English striker Harry Kane
  • On Saturday, India departed for the 81-day long daunting tour
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Dubs Cristiano Ronaldo
World Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Dubs Cristiano Ronaldo 'Greatest Of All Time'
Watch: Virat Kohli, Team India Gear Up For Long UK Tour
Watch: Virat Kohli, Team India Gear Up For Long UK Tour
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Now Have New Names, Courtesy Shikhar Dhawan
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Now Have New Names, Courtesy Shikhar Dhawan
India Tour Of UK: Team India Shares Departure Pictures Ahead Of The Gruelling Tour
India Tour Of UK: Team India Shares Departure Pictures Ahead Of The Gruelling Tour
BCCI Clears Central Contract Payments For Players
BCCI Clears Central Contract Payments For Players
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 2 2 0 0 6
2 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 6
3 Egypt 2 0 0 2 0
4 Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.