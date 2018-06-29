 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Portugal Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Read In

Updated: 29 June 2018 14:33 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez are the talismanic players for Portugal and Uruguay in the Round of 16.

World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Portugal Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
It will be European professionalism against Latin American flair. © AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal had begun the FIFA World Cup 2018 group engagements like a runaway train but they too had their weak moments as they made it to the World Cup 2018 Round of 16. Uruguay, on the other hand, were among only three teams (Croatia and Belgium being the others) to finish their group engagements with an all-win record. However, all of that is consigned to the record books as the two teams square up for the knockout contest, which would pit European professionalism against Latin American flair. It would be a difficult one to predict as both the sides have what it takes.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match will take place on June 30, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match will be played at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Portugal Uruguay Ronaldo Fisht Stadium 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Uruguay vs Portugal, Round of 16
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The European champions will face Uruguay in Sochi
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four of Portugal's five goals so far
  • Uruguay are hopeful Jose Maria Gimenez will return from injury
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Portugal Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Portugal Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Portugal-Uruguay More Than Cristiano Ronaldo v Luis Suarez, Says Bruno Alves
World Cup 2018: Portugal-Uruguay More Than Cristiano Ronaldo v Luis Suarez, Says Bruno Alves
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.