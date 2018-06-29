World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Portugal Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal had begun the FIFA World Cup 2018 group engagements like a runaway train but they too had their weak moments as they made it to the World Cup 2018 Round of 16 . Uruguay, on the other hand, were among only three teams (Croatia and Belgium being the others) to finish their group engagements with an all-win record. However, all of that is consigned to the record books as the two teams square up for the knockout contest, which would pit European professionalism against Latin American flair. It would be a difficult one to predict as both the sides have what it takes.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match will take place on June 30, 2018.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match will be played at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Portugal Round of 16 match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.