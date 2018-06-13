 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Name Fernando Hierro As Coach For World Cup

Updated: 13 June 2018 18:17 IST

Fernando Hierro has replaced Julen Lopetegui, who was sensationally sacked after his appointment as Real Madrid manager.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Name Fernando Hierro As Coach For World Cup
Spain on Wednesday named Fernando Hierro as their FIFA World Cup 2018 coach. © AFP

Spain on Wednesday named Fernando Hierro as their FIFA World Cup 2018 coach. Hierro has replaced Julen Lopetegui, who was sensationally sacked after his appointment as Real Madrid manager.

"Fernando Hierro will assume coaching responsibilities at the World Cup in Russia," the Spanish football federation announced.

The 50-year-old Hierro's only real coaching experience came when he was in charge of second division Spanish outfit Oviedo for one season.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Spain 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Spain named Fernando Hierro as their FIFA World Cup 2018 coach
  • Hierro has replaced Julen Lopetegui
  • Lopetegui was sacked after his appointment as Real Madrid manager
Related Articles
FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Name Fernando Hierro As Coach For World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Name Fernando Hierro As Coach For World Cup
2018 World Cup: Julen Lopetegui Sacked As Spain Coach A Day After Accepting Real Madrid Job
2018 World Cup: Julen Lopetegui Sacked As Spain Coach A Day After Accepting Real Madrid Job
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Youngsters To Watch Out For
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Youngsters To Watch Out For
FIFA World Cup: Goalkeeper David De Gea Demands Public Apology From Spain Prime Minister
FIFA World Cup: Goalkeeper David De Gea Demands Public Apology From Spain Prime Minister
FIFA World Cup: Xabi Alonso Claims There Is No Team "Better Than Spain Right Now"
FIFA World Cup: Xabi Alonso Claims There Is No Team "Better Than Spain Right Now"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 0 0 0 0 0
2 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0
3 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0
4 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.