FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Name Fernando Hierro As Coach For World Cup

Spain on Wednesday named Fernando Hierro as their FIFA World Cup 2018 coach. Hierro has replaced Julen Lopetegui, who was sensationally sacked after his appointment as Real Madrid manager.

"Fernando Hierro will assume coaching responsibilities at the World Cup in Russia," the Spanish football federation announced.

OFFICIAL | Fernando Hierro to assume role as Spain Head Coach for the 2018 Russia World Cup https://t.co/r2vHeLAKxS pic.twitter.com/2TZjVfFypQ — Seleccion Espanola de Futbol (@SeFutbol) June 13, 2018

The 50-year-old Hierro's only real coaching experience came when he was in charge of second division Spanish outfit Oviedo for one season.

(With AFP inputs)