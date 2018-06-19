 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 19 June 2018 13:26 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the limelight as Portugal seek first win in their World Cup Group B match vs Morocco.

World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Cristiano Ronaldo is the current leading goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup 2018. © AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo, the current leading goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup 2018, thanks to his sensational hat-trick against Spain in their opening Group A match on Matchday One, will be seeking to add to his personal kitty and ensure that Portugal get full points when they take on Morocco. The Africans had the agony of seeing a 95th minute self-goal against Iran snatch a draw from their grasp and they will certainly be up against it after Portugal's first-match showing. Cristiano Ronaldo will be the cornerstone for Portugal's efforts and he looks to be in unstoppable form as of now.

When is World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match?

The World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match will take place on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match?

The World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match will be played at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

What time does the World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match begin?

The World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match begins at 5:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match?

The World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match?

The World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Morocco match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.

Comments
Topics : Portugal Morocco Cristiano Ronaldo 2018 FIFA World Cup Portugal vs Morocco, Match 18 Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Cristiano Ronaldo is the current leading goal-scorer in World Cup 2018
  • The match will be played at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
  • Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick against Spain
Related Articles
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Seek Victory Against Morocco
World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal Seek Victory Against Morocco
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.