2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Poland vs Colombia: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 23 June 2018 19:24 IST

Falcao, Colombia's all-time top scorer with 29 goals in 74 appearances, has highlighted the danger of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, calling him "a striker who can settle matches any time".

Now, at the age of 32, it is the Monaco striker's chance to shine. © AFP

Colombia face Poland in Kazan on Sunday, when a second defeat for Jose Pekerman's technically-gifted side would spell national disaster. "Today, we are in a situation in which we are forced to win. And we must do everything possible to win," Falcao said at Colombia's training base in Sviyazhsk just outside Kazan. "We are now facing two teams who need to win, so for us these games will be like finals. It's them or us." Poland defender Bartosz Bereszynski warned: "We know very well what is this game about, but we are optimists. "One thing I am sure about is that we will not lack heart on Sunday."

When is World Cup 2018 Poland vs Colombia match?

The World Cup 2018 Poland vs Colombia match will take place on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Where is World Cup 2018 Poland vs Colombia match?

The World Cup 2018 Poland vs Colombia match will be played at the Kazan Arena, Kazan.

What time does the World Cup 2018 Poland vs Colombia match begin?

The World Cup 2018 Poland vs Colombia match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup 2018 Poland vs Colombia match?

The World Cup 2018 Poland vs Colombia match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup 2018 Poland vs Colombia match?

The World Cup 2018 Poland vs Colombia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.

Highlights
  • Falcao is Colombia's all-time top scorer with 29 goals in 74 appearances
  • Radamel Falcao was a notable absentee from the 2014 World Cup
  • Poland vs Colombia match will be played at the Kazan Arena
