 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Neymar Limps Out Of Training, Setting Brazilian Alarm Bells Ringing

Updated: 19 June 2018 21:36 IST

Neymar limped as he walked away from the field toward the dressing room.

World Cup 2018: Neymar Limps Out Of Training, Setting Brazilian Alarm Bells Ringing
World Cup 2018: Neymar hobbled out of a training session on Tuesday. © AFP

Neymar hobbled out of a training session on Tuesday, setting alarm bells ringing in the Brazil camp as they prepare for their second FIFA World Cup 2018 group game against Costa Rica on Friday. "Neymar came out of training today with a painful right ankle," said Vinicius Rodrigues, a spokesman for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). He put the the knock down to the number of fouls Neymar received in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don in Brazil's opening Group E outing.

Neymar had not taken part in training on Monday, as the side returned to their base in Sochi on Russia's Black Sea coast.

Rodrigues said the problem concerned the Paris Saint-Germain star's ankle and not the foot he fractured in February, an injury that forced him to miss the rest of the club campaign.

"As soon as he felt the pain he went to the physio. He will stay there for today and tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, and will train as normal tomorrow," added Rodrigues.

Brazil are then due to travel to Saint Petersburg, where they will play Friday's game.

Comments
Topics : Brazil Switzerland Neymar 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Alarm bells in Brazil's World Cup 2018 camp
  • Neymar hobbled out of a training session on Tuesday
  • Neymar had broken a bone in his right foot on February 26
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Neymar Limps Out Of Training, Setting Brazilian Alarm Bells Ringing
World Cup 2018: Neymar Limps Out Of Training, Setting Brazilian Alarm Bells Ringing
World Cup 2018: Profligate Brazil Held By Stubborn Switzerland
World Cup 2018: Profligate Brazil Held By Stubborn Switzerland
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland Highlights: Lacklustre Brazil Held To A 1-1 Draw Against Switzerland
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland Highlights: Lacklustre Brazil Held To A 1-1 Draw Against Switzerland
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: Neymar
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: Neymar's Quest For Glory Begins With Tricky Opener
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Switzerland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Russia 1 1 0 0 3
2 Uruguay 1 1 0 0 3
3 Egypt 1 0 0 1 0
4 Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.