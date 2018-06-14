World Cup, Morocco vs Iran: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Morocco and Iran face off in Group B opener at St Petersburg Stadium on Friday with an aim to springing a surprise by progressing to the Round of 16. Morocco and Iran have never met in a FIFA World Cup match. They met each other only once previously, a tie which ended in a draw. The last time Morocco appeared in a World Cup was two decades ago in 1998, hosted by France. They entered the tournament under the tutelage of Herve Renard and will aim for a turnaround in their sixth appearance. This is the fifth time that Iran will play at a World Cup. Their first World Cup was in 1978 where they faced a first round exit. Their last three appearances were in 1998, 2006 and 2014 editions. Sardar Azmoun has been piling up the international goals for an Iran squad that has regularly superseded expectations.

With 23 international goals in just 32 games, the 23-year-old is already fifth on Iran's list of all-time leading scorers. Azmoun was a standout volleyball player as a teenager before concentrating solely on football, and uses his athleticism and acceleration to great effect. He was snapped up by Rubin Kazan in 2013 and while Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly showed interest in the past, he remains in Russia. He will team up with Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who became the first Asian to finish as the Dutch league's top scorer this season, as Iran try to punch above their weight in a section featuring Portugal and Spain.

When is the World Cup Morocco vs Iran match?

The World Cup Morocco vs Iran match will take place on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Where is the World Cup Morocco vs Iran match?

The World Cup Morocco vs Iran match will be played at St Petersburg Stadium, Russia.

What time does the World Cup Morocco vs Iran match begin?

The World Cup Morocco vs Iran match begins at 08:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Cup Morocco vs Iran match?

The World Cup Morocco vs Iran match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD for English viewers and Sony Ten 3 SD and HD for Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World Cup Morocco vs Iran match?

The World Cup Morocco vs Iran match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters.