2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018, Mexico vs Sweden: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 26 June 2018 15:18 IST

Mexico would be keen to top the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F, while Sweden need a good result.

Mexico have been the form team in the group so far, with wins over Germany and South Korea. © AFP

Sweden were left ruing a late goal by Tony Kroos as Germany pulled off a 2-1 win and left the Scandinavians with the onerous job of getting a good result vs Mexico to make it the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 from Group F. Mexico have been the form team in the group so far, with wins over Germany and South Korea. The Swedes would be keen to add to their three points as Germany too have the same points and goal difference. However, Mexico will be a different kettle of fish altogether.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden match will take place on June 27, 2018.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden match will be played at the Ekaterinburg Arena, Yekaterinburg.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden match begins at 19:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden match will be shown on Sony Six SD and HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Mexico vs Sweden match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Mexico Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

