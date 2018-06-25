 
World Cup 2018, Iran vs Portugal Live Football Score: Cristiano Ronaldo Key As Portugal Aim To Seal Last 16 Spot

Updated: 25 June 2018 21:04 IST

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Football Match Score, Iran vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo will be key for Portugal against confident Iran.

World Cup 2018, Iran vs Portugal Live Football Score: Cristiano Ronaldo Key As Portugal Aim To Seal Last 16 Spot
FIFA Football World Cup 2018: The Iran vs Portugal match will be played at the Mordovia Arena. © AFP

With one win and one draw in the tournament so far, Portugal will look to seal their last 16 berth with a win when they clash against Iran in their final group encounter on Monday. Once again all eyes will be on 33-year-old in-form Cristiano Ronaldo, who will look to take away the match from the 37th ranked side coached by former Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz. Ronaldo and Queiroz are both appearing at their fourth World Cup, as player and coach respectively, and their relationship dates back to the Portugal captain's arrival as a teenager at Manchester United in 2003. (Live Score: Iran vs Portugal) (Live Score: Spain vs Morocco)

The 65-year-old served as Alex Ferguson's assistant over two spells either side of a brief stint in charge of Real Madrid, the club Ronaldo joined in 2009 in a deal Queiroz helped facilitate. But their relationship soured following a second-round exit to Spain at the 2010 World Cup, after which Ronaldo suggested Queiroz was to blame for the defeat. Portugal then crashed out in the group stage four years ago in Brazil, but Ronaldo is single-handedly leading their quest in Russia with all four of his team's goals so far.

Live Updates of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Iran vs Portugal, straight from Mordovia Arena

Ronaldo is level with Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku in the race for the golden boot, leaving eternal rival Lionel Messi in the dust as Argentina scrap to stay in the competition. Portugal coach Fernando Santos compared his talisman to a bottle of "Port wine", marvelling at the 33-year-old's ability to refine his game with age. Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, the former Argentina midfielder, even indicated he would prefer to have Ronaldo rather than Messi in his team.

