 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Japan Captain Makoto Hasebe Retiring After World Cup Dreams Dashed

Updated: 04 July 2018 12:46 IST

The 34-year-old defensive midfielder's departure from the Blue Samurai could mean a changing of the guard for the team, with former AC Milan striker Keisuke Honda, 32, also saying he plans to retire from the national squad.

World Cup 2018: Japan Captain Makoto Hasebe Retiring After World Cup Dreams Dashed
Japan were ousted after Belgium came from behind to win 3-2 in their first match in the knock-out round. © AFP

Japan captain Makoto Hasebe has announced his retirement from the national team, on the heels of the squad's heartbreaking ejection from the World Cup in a match against Belgium. "I have decided to end the chapter of my career with the national team with this tournament," Hasebe wrote on his Instagram account. The 34-year-old defensive midfielder's departure from the Blue Samurai could mean a changing of the guard for the team, with former AC Milan striker Keisuke Honda, 32, also saying he plans to retire from the national squad.

Hasebe, who won the German Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt last season, has been on the national team for more than 12 years under five coaches.

This year's World Cup is his third, after South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014, and saw his team come heartstoppingly close to the quarterfinals before crashing out against Belgium.

Japan were ousted after Belgium came from behind to win 3-2 in their first match in the knock-out round.

The team will head next to the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates early next year, and may also be looking for a new coach.

Akira Nishino, who took over months before the World Cup after the controversial firing of his predecessor Vahid Halilhodzic, has been tightlipped on his future plans despite reports he could be replaced.

Comments
Topics : Japan Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Belgium vs Japan, Round of 16
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Hasebe won the German Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt last season
  • Japan were ousted after Belgium came from behind to win 3-2
  • The team will head next to the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Japan Captain Makoto Hasebe Retiring After World Cup Dreams Dashed
World Cup 2018: Japan Captain Makoto Hasebe Retiring After World Cup Dreams Dashed
World Cup 2018: Japan Fans, Players Clean Stadium, Locker Rooms After Heart-Breaking Exit, Win Applause
World Cup 2018: Japan Fans, Players Clean Stadium, Locker Rooms After Heart-Breaking Exit, Win Applause
World Cup 2018: Stunned Silence In Tokyo As Japan World Cup Dream Ends
World Cup 2018: Stunned Silence In Tokyo As Japan World Cup Dream Ends
World Cup 2018: Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez Eager To Face Brazil As Underdogs
World Cup 2018: Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez Eager To Face Brazil As Underdogs
World Cup 2018: Belgium Beat Japan 3-2 To Reach Quarter-Finals
World Cup 2018: Belgium Beat Japan 3-2 To Reach Quarter-Finals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.