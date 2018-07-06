 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Jamie Vardy Misses Training, Unlikely To Face Sweden In Quarterfinals

Updated: 06 July 2018 18:16 IST

England are scheduled to lock horns with Sweden at Samara Arena in the third quarterfinal of the tournament on Saturday.

World Cup 2018: Jamie Vardy Misses Training, Unlikely To Face Sweden In Quarterfinals
England defeated Colombia on penalties to enter the quarterfinals. © AFP

As England set up to take on Sweden in the quarterfinals, striker Jamie Vardy's appearance in the high-profile game looks unlikely as he was unable to take part in his side's training session on Friday morning. England are scheduled to lock horns with the Swedes at Samara Arena in the third quarterfinal of the tournament on Saturday. England striker Vardy, suffered a slight groin injury after entering England's last 16 tie against Colombia as a late second half substitute on Tuesday. He was unable to take the penalty kick in his side's dramatic shootout win over the South American side, ceding the decisive final kick to midfielder Eric Dier.

The Leicester City forward has been unable to train since Tuesday although the fact he was able to participate in the warm-up session with the rest of the squad on Friday suggests he could be available for the semi-finals if England progress.

Vardy's absence is unlikely to affect the England starting 11 on Saturday, with Harry Kane, who has scored six goals in this World Cup, expected to lead the attack.

But it could give a chance to Danny Welbeck, who has so far only played 11 minutes as a substitute in England's 0-1 defeat to Belgium in their final Group G match.

England's other minor injury doubts (Dele Ali and Ashley Young) were able to take part in Friday's training and are both expected to start in Samara.

England defeated Colombia on penalties to enter the quarterfinals while Sweden won 1-0 against Switzerland to book their berth in last eight.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Football Jamie Vardy England Sweden Colombia 2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden vs England, Quarter-Final 3
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Vardy suffered a groin injury against Colombia.
  • Vardy was unable to take the penalty kick in the shootout.
  • Sweden defeated Switzerland 1-0 to enter quarterfinals.
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Jamie Vardy Misses Training, Unlikely To Face Sweden In Quarterfinals
World Cup 2018: Jamie Vardy Misses Training, Unlikely To Face Sweden In Quarterfinals
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England Preview: Sweden
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England Preview: Sweden's Defence Meets England's Attack In Last Eight Showdown
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England, Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England, Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup 2018: Sweden Talisman Emil Forsberg Brushes Off Zlatan Ibrahimovic Comparisons
World Cup 2018: Sweden Talisman Emil Forsberg Brushes Off Zlatan Ibrahimovic Comparisons
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.