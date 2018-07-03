World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England Live Score: Harry Kane-Led England Wary Of Colombia Threat

After defending champions Germany, Argentina and Spain's shocking departure from the FIFA World Cup 2018, England are seen as one of the favourites to lift the coveted trophy. With an aim to book a quarter-final berth, England will take on Colombia on Tuesday in Moscow. Sweden will play Switzerland in St. Petersburg earlier the same day. England have projected this World Cup as a fresh start for a new generation but the team's record of failure in penalty shoot-outs may not be so easy to forget. The winner of the match between England and Colombia in Moscow will play whoever comes out on top in the clash between Switzerland and Sweden -- but first England have to overcome the quarter-finalists from the last World Cup. ( Live Score: Colombia vs England )

The Colombia camp are crossing their fingers over the fitness of James Rodriguez, the top-scorer at the World Cup four years ago, who limped off in their last group match against Senegal with what appeared to be a recurrence of a groin injury. Sanchez gave no update on his readiness for the match. However, Sanchez said it would be foolish for Colombia to focus too much on the Tottenham man.

England striker Harry Kane was rested in the Belgium defeat but is still top of the goal-scoring charts in Russia, with five goals in two matches. Kane leads the race for the Golden Boot but was kept in reserve by Gareth Southgate for a 1-0 defeat to Belgium that meant the Three Lions finished second in Group G, to keep him fresh for England's last-16 clash with Colombia.