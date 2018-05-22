 
don't
miss
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Named England's Captain

Updated: 22 May 2018 17:06 IST

Harry Kane has scored 12 goals in 23 international appearances.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Named England
Kane has netted 45 goals in 52 appearances for Spurs and England in 2017/18 © AFP

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be England's captain at the World Cup in Russia, the Football Association announced on Tuesday. Manager Gareth Southgate has shared the leadership role around since taking over as manager in 2016 but has now settled on Kane for the tournament, which begins next month. The 24-year-old, who has scored 12 goals in 23 international appearances, was first handed the armband for the qualifier against Scotland last June and has skippered the side on three further occasions. Southgate, who announced his decision during a team meeting at England's training base on Monday, said: "Harry has some outstanding personal qualities. He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day.

"He has belief and high standards and it is a great message for the team to have a captain who has shown that it is possible to be one of the best in the world over a consistent period of time."

Southgate and Kane, who burst onto the senior international scene with a goal 79 seconds into his 2015 debut against Lithuania, appeared in a live video posted on England's Twitter account soon after the official announcement.

"It's an amazing honour," said Kane. "Obviously you always dream of playing for England, growing up. To be the captain is that little bit more.

"So excited, obviously excited for the World Cup. I just can't wait to be there and experience it. To be leading the lads out is going to be special. But for me nothing changes -- I'm the same person, the same player, and it's just about the team. We've just got to do what we can and go as far as we can."

Kane's Spurs team-mate Eric Dier and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson were seen as the other likeliest candidates for the role.

The standout star in England's inexperienced squad, Kane will travel to his first World Cup full of confidence after another outstanding season in which he passed the 30-goal mark for club and country for the fourth season in a row.

Kane has netted 45 goals in 52 appearances for Spurs and England in 2017/18, missing out on a third consecutive Premier League Golden Boot title to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

His goals fired Spurs to third place in the Premier League, meaning they qualified for the Champions League for the third season in a row.

The retired Wayne Rooney, the dropped Joe Hart and Gary Cahill, who is heading to Russia after a last-minute reprieve, have also captained England under Southgate.

"Of course, Harry will need the support of the other good leaders that we have got around him," said Southgate.

"You don't become a top team by just having a good captain with good values because that has got to spread right throughout the group but I think he is the one who is ready to take that challenge on."

Comments
Topics : 2018 FIFA World Cup England Russia Harry Kane Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be England's captain at the World Cup
  • The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in 23 international appearances
  • Kane has netted 45 goals in 52 appearances for Spurs and England
Related Articles
FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Named England
FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Named England's Captain
2018 World Cup: Gareth Southgate Names England
2018 World Cup: Gareth Southgate Names England's 23-Man Squad
Premier League: Harry Kane, Dele Alli On Target As Tottenham Hotspur Beat Watford 2-0
Premier League: Harry Kane, Dele Alli On Target As Tottenham Hotspur Beat Watford 2-0
Premier League: Harry Kane Scores But Tottenham Hotspur Held By Resolute Brighton
Premier League: Harry Kane Scores But Tottenham Hotspur Held By Resolute Brighton
Premier League: Harry Kane Could Face Chelsea, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Premier League: Harry Kane Could Face Chelsea, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 54
8 Everton 38 13 10 15 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 44
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.