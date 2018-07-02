FIFA World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England, Round Of 16: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

England has had quite the rub of green in the league stages of the FIFA World Cup 2018. In spite of being stretched by Tunisia and beaten by Belgium they ended up in the relatively easier half of the Round of 16 . In Colombia, however, they will see probably the stiffest test before they enter the quarters, or even the semi-finals. The Latin Americans have had quite the rocking time in the group stages, where they recovered from a loss to Japan to beat both Senegal and Poland. England and Colombia both ended with six points in the group stages and the difference in the knockout could be which team has a more cohesive day.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs England Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs England Round of 16 match will take place on July 3, 2018.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs England Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs England Round of 16 match will be played at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs England Round Of 16 match begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs England Round of 16 match begins at 11:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs England Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs England Round of 16 match will be shown on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs England Round of 16 match?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs England Round of 16 match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters.