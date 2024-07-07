Suffering a shocking defeat against Zimbabwe in the opening T20I of the five-match series, Shubman Gill-led Team India will be raring to make a comeback in the second game in Harare on Sunday. The visitors faltered while chasing a paltry target of 116 against Zimbabwe. The inexperience of the Indian batting line-up was quite evident as majority of the batters lost their wickets while trying to go for fancy shots. On the other hand, the Zimbabwe bowlers cashed in on the opportunity to create an upset. The hosts bowled out India for 102 runs in 19.3 overs.

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI vs Zimbabwe in second T20I -

Shubman Gill: It was a bitter-sweet start for Gill in the series. He did a decent job with his captaincy, but he could have taken his innings deep during batting. With 31 off 29, Gill top-scored for India in the first T20I vs Zimbabwe.

Abhishek Sharma: It was a poor start for the swashbuckling southpaw. He was dismissed for a four-ball duck in his debut India game. He got out while trying to go for a big shot.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: A reliable Gaikwad, who batted at number 3 spot for India, failed with a score of 7 off 9 balls. He must be itching to prove his mettle.

Riyan Parag: The right-handed middle-order batter lost his wicket while going for a fancy shot. He should grab his chances in upcoming games.

Rinku Singh: The star finisher got out for a two-ball duck as the bounce of the Harare track got better of him.

Dhruv Jurel (wk): The wicketkeeper-batter got a chance ahead of Jitesh Sharma but failed to impressed in the game. Jurel never looked settled during his short stay at the crease.

Washington Sundar: An experienced campaigner Washington had a good outing as he picked two wickets and played a fighting knock of 27.

Ravi Bishnoi: The leg-spinner lived up to the expectations and returned with his career-best T20I figures of 4 for 13 against Zimbabwe.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm pacer leaked runs over 9 per over and failed to take any wicket in the first T20I vs Zimbabwe.

Avesh Khan: The right-arm pacer was decent with the ball, returning figures of 1 for 29 in four overs.

Mukesh Kumar: He was economical during his spell. Mukesh bowled three overs and conceded 16 runs while taking a wicket.