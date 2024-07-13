India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming 4th T20I: Team India have a chance to clinch the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe today, as they play the fourth T20I. Not only that, it will also be Shubman Gill's very first series win as captain of India. The young touring squad put the shock defeat of the first game behind them to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar have been the standout players so far. Zimbabwe also have the opportunity to pull off another upset today and level the series.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match will take place on Saturday, July 13.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

