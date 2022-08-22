Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Tony Munyonga guides it to point.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Shorter and on middle, Williams looks to pull, this goes off the splice towards square leg for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle, Williams defends.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish, this is pushed to covers.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked.
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been nailed! A short one again and Williams picks it, he smashes it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Sean pushes it to covers.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Goes short again and around off, Williams looks to pull but it goes off the underedge towards mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (0 Run) That stays low! Shorter and outside off, Williams looks to pull but this one does not bounce a lot. Beaten.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around middle, blocked.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Tony Munyonga pushes it to covers.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Tony Munyonga pulls but to mid on.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, this is pushed to mid off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, shaping away. Left alone.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to mid off.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Gets this one to shape back in. Tony Munyonga looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, left alone.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Length and on off, this one shapes away. Tony Munyonga is beaten as he tries to block.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped hard! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for a boundary.
It does not look good for Takudzwanashe Kaitano as he is now walking back to the hut. This is not good news for Zimbabwe. Tony Munyonga comes out to bat now.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top edge and it goes all the way! The last ball spoils the over. Zimbabwe won't mind how they come as long as they do. Short and on middle, Takudzwanashe Kaitano looks to pull, it goes off the top edge, over the keeper and towards the fine leg fence.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is guided down to third man.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
Takudzwanashe Kaitano looks in some discomfort and is stretching his legs. The physios are in to check on him. Everything seems fine now and we are ready to continue.
5.2 overs (1 Run) That is a nasty delivery! Short and on middle, this one takes off. Takudzwanashe Kaitano looks to defend, it goes off the glove and down to third man. He somehow gets to the other end, limping. He now needs treatment.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller again and on middle, Kaitano pushes it to mid off.
