Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Dhawan steps out and defends. End of Powerplay 1 and it has been a sedate start from India.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
9.4 overs (3 Runs) Another mere push! Fuller and on off, Rahul leans into the stroke and pushes it through covers. Three taken.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slips this one down the leg side, wided.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off yet again, left alone.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Pokes at one which is just outside off, he gets beaten as the ball lands and moves away.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! A little too full, Dhawan looks to drive but it goes off the inner half to mid on.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a lovely shot from Dhawan! He did not look to hit it hard, just used the pace! Shorter and on middle, Dhawan plays the upper cut over the slip fielder and down to the third man fence. Welcome boundary and this should make Dhawan feel good.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul works it through square leg for one. Slow going from India so far.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled and good field placement! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Rahul looks to guide it down to third man but there is a gully in place which fields this.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Rahul plays it on the off side.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Rahul was late on that one! Length and around off, this lands and moves away. Rahul is beaten as he tries to defend.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rahul is solid in defense.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good length again and on off, defended.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Really good line! Just outside off, length delivery. Rahul watches it go through to the keeper.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Just the two! Dhawan will feel he missed out there! It is short and on the body, Dhawan looks to hit it hard but it goes more off the glove towards fine leg for two.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! Dhawan looks to defend, this is on a length and around off, it lands and straightens. It goes off the leading edge but lands short of the fielder at cover. It is a no ball as Victor Nyauchi has overstepped. A chance for Dhawan to get himself going.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended. The good work from Zimbabwe's opening bowlers continues.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shorter and on middle, Rahul initially looks to pull but then ducks under it. Wided.
6.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That went quickly to him but should have been taken! Dhawan continues to live a charmed life! He has been quite fidgety and has tried to hit the ball really hard! This was short and outside off, Dhawan looks to cut it powerfully, it goes straight to Tony Munyonga at point who spills it. That could prove costly.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Angled into the pads, Dhawan works it through square leg and takes two.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Edged but short! Dhawan seems to be getting frustrated. He is playing a few shots but not getting a lot of runs off it. Shorter and outside off, Dhawan steps out and slashes at it, it goes off the inside edge and on the bounce to the keeper.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rahul is happy just by guiding it down to third man and taking one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden and this is the first maiden for Zimbabwe in this series. On off, kept out.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row now! On off, blocked.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Dhawan steps out again but the length is dragged back by Victor Nyauchi! Defended.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Just outside off, Dhawan watches it go to the keeper.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Angled into the middle pole, Dhawan plays it back to the bowler. Really good stuff, giving nothing away at the moment are the Zimbabwe bowlers.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, left alone.
Follow the Zimbabwe vs India 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 45/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Zimbabwe vs India 2022 today match between Zimbabwe and India. Everything related to Zimbabwe and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Zimbabwe vs India live score. Do check for Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.