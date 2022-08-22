Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
What a game! What an absolute beauty of a game that was! Sikandar Raza, what a player he has turned into, just magical. Have to feel sorry for him. Surely, this is one of the greatest knocks we have seen in a losing effort. Still though, Zimbabwe can be proud of the way they have competed. In the end though, it is India who completet the whitewash.
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Avesh Khan bowls the perfect yorker to end things here. This is in the blockhole, on middle, Victor Nyauchi is very late to put his bat down to block it and the ball goes through and rattles the stumps. INDIA WIN BY 13 RUNS and wins the series 3-0.
49.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss and outside off, Richard Ngarava drills it towards sweeper cover for just one.
49.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to start the over! This is full and outside off, Richard Ngarava tries to heave it but misses. 15 needed in 5 now.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Another brilliant slower ball, on off and length again, Victor Nyauchi swings but cannot connect.
48.5 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, on a length and outsid off, Victor Nyauchi tries to cut it but misses.
48.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A spectacular catch by Shubman Gill to send Raza back to the hut. That should be the game for India! Disbeleif amongst the Zimbabwe fans as their last hope is walking back. He though has played an absolute gem of an innings. An innings not many will forget Just stunning. Single-handedly, he has got Zimbabwe so close but he needed to be there till the end to take them over the line. Great gesture from the Indians as they come up to him and congratulate him for his knock. Coming to the ball now, it is full and on middle, Raza fails to get under it completely. He does not get the elevation he wanted. It goes flat towards long on. Gill dives forward and takes it.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Another slower ball, on a length and on middle, Richard Ngarava goes for the heave but gets it of his gloves and the ball goes nowhere but Raza calls for the run, Thakur picks up and has a shy at the bowler' s end but misses and the batters get the run.
48.2 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off, Richard Ngarava has wild swing but misses.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Sikandar Raza crunches it towards long off for a run.
Big moment in the game! Has this stand been broken? The umpire has raised his finger as there was an appeal for LBW. Evans reviews. It could be a good review.
47.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A huge moment in the game. This is on a good length and on middle, angling in, Brad Evans moves across to work it to the le side but plays down the wrong line and gets hit on the pads. The fielders appeal for the LBW and the finger goes up. Evans takes the review straightaway. The UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows three reds and he has to go back. Finally India have broken this stand.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lucky boundary but Zimbabwe won't mind! This is overpitched and on off, Brad Evans slashes at it but gets an inside edge past the stumps and to the left of the keeper where Ishan Kishan also cannot stop it as it races away to the fine leg fence.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery and on off, Sikandar Raza forces it towards long off for just a single. The partnership is now 100 runs between these two.
47.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! This is full and outside off, in the slot as well, Sikandar Raza smashes it over the deep extra cover fence for biggie. This is poor bowling from Avesh Khan.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever shot! This is full and outside off, Sikandar Raza shuffles across, gets on one knee and scoops it just over the short fine leg fielder for boundary.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Brad Evans slaps it down to long off for a single.
46.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller again and outside off, Sikandar Raza crunches it over covers for a brace. 33 runs needed in 18 balls.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery, on middle, Brad Evans mistimes his lofted shot towards long on for a run.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Sharp bouncer! This is short and on off, Brad Evans looks to heaves it but cannot connect.
46.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This full and outside off, way outside off. Wided.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Lengh delivery, on off, Sikandar Raza guides it past point for one.
46.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, dipping in, Brad Evans misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. There is a shout for LBW but turned down. India do not have a review. The ball deflects towards point. A leg bye taken.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Sikandar Raza gets his HUNDRED! This has been an incredible year for him, this is his third century in the last 6 ODIs. This is full and on off, Sikandar Raza drills it towards sweeper cover for one. He celebrates it by punching the air and taking off the helmet. Can he get his side over the line now?
45.6 overs (2 Runs) Short again and around off, Brad Evans slaps it towards the vacant mid on region and comes back for the second. 250 up for Zimbabwe!
45.5 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, on off, Brad Evans leaves it thinking that it will be called a wide. But the umpire says it is a legal delivery as he moved to the off side.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on middle, Sikandar Raza pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a single. He moves to 99 now.
45.3 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on leg, Brad Evans tucks it towards sqaure leg for a single.
45.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs in a bouncer, outside off, Brad Evans leaves it. Wided.
45.2 overs (1 Run) A good-delivery, on middle, Sikandar Raza works it through mid-wicket for one.
45.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is full and outside off, Sikandar Raza takes his front leg out and smokes it over the deep extra cover fence for a biggie. He moves to 97.
