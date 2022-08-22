Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Now this is going to be a stiff chase for a side which is yet to cross the 200-run mark this series. They though have done well chasing in the past. Can they gun this down? India on the other hand will back their bowlers to defend it. Stay tuned for the chase in a bit.
Zimbabwe began well with the ball but failed to control things in the middle overs, especially when Gill and Kishan were batting. However, they will be pleased to keep India under the 300-run mark in the end. A lot of the credit has to go to Evans who was brilliant with a fifer. Just the two others took wickets, the rest went wicket-less. However, Raza and Victor Nyauchi bowled with good economy rates.
After electing to bat, the openers began slowly. Both Rahul and Dhawan took their time but both fell after getting off to starts. India were in a spot of bother then but Kishan and Gill played brilliantly. The two added over 100 with both getting to their half tons. Kishan was run out but Gill continued. He kept losing partners at the other end but he continued scoring freely. Shubman Gill got up a well-deserved ton, his first in ODIs and has taken India into a strong position. Had it not been for him, India maye have ended with something below 250.
That innings from Gill could well be the difference between the two sides! His ton has taken India to what we feel is a total which is above par. Gill just seemed like he is batting on a different wicket and he is the reason for India being on top.
49.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple of runs to end the innings! This is overpitched and on middle, Kuldeep Yadav whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace. India finishes on 289 for 8.
49.5 overs (0 Run) Another good slower ball, on a length and outside off, Kuldeep Yadav throws his bat at it but cannot connect.
49.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker, on off, Deepak Chahar digs it to point for one.
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Brad Evans gets his fifth wicket and he is delighted. A slower ball this time, on middle, Shardul Thakur gets deceived by it and is into his heave early. It goes of the top edge and high in the air, Victor Nyauchi at cover runs towards it and takes an easy catch. We saw a maiden ODI hundred from Gill and now Brad Evans gets his maiden five-wicket haul. Kuldeep Yadav is the next batter in for India.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is full and on off, Shardul Thakur smashes it wide of the long off fielder for a boundary.
49.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shubman Gill walks back after an incredible innings here. This is on a good length and outside off, Shubman Gill moves across to smoke it over long off but his bat rolls in his hand as he connects with the ball. As a result, it goes high in the air and does not get the elevation. Innocent Kaia there takes nice catch. The crowd shows its appreciation while Gill walks back and he acknowledges it. Deepak Chahar comes out to bat now.
Brad Evans is ready to bowl the last over.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker this time, outside off, Shubman Gill manages to squeeze it past point for a single. Gill will be on strike for the last over.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and outside off, Shardul Thakur drills it towards long off for just one.
48.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thakur puts this one away nicely! This is full and around off, Shardul Thakur stays there and carasses it past the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery this time, on off, Shardul Thakur uses his feet to play a lofted cover drive but gets beaten again.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is full and outside off, angling away, Shardul Thakur slashes at it but connects with thin air.
48.1 overs (1 Run) This is overpitched, outside off, Shubman Gill drills it towards long off for one.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, Shubman Gill drives to long on for a single.
47.5 overs (2 Runs) A yorker, on middle, Shubman Gill squeezes it past the bowler and towards long on, he runs the first one hard and calls Thakur for the second as well and completes it easily in the end.
47.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another man bites the dust! Victor Nyauchi bowls this on a good length and around off, Axar Patel goes for the big shot over long off but mistimes it badly in the air, Sikandar Raza there did not have to move an inch as he pouches it safely. India six down now.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, on middle, Shubman Gill uses his feet and eases it towards long on for a single. Raza does well to keep it down to a run but cutting it out quickly.
47.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running there! This is on a yorker length, on leg, Shubman Gill squeezes it towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a brace.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! This is overpitched and on off, in the slot as well, Shubman Gill stays there and heaves it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
47.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full but way down the leg side, Gill misses his flick. Wided.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! This is on a yorker length, on middle, Axar Patel digs it out towards mid off.
46.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs a bouncer but down the leg. Wided.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle, Axar Patel tucks it towards mid-wicket.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Full again and around off, Shubman Gill drills it towards deep point for one.
46.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! This is full and on middle, Shubman Gill lofts it towards the long on fence, the fielder there misjudges the bounce and lets it go through his hands and towards the fence.
46.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Axar Patel works it towards short mid-wicket for a quick single.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Shubman Gill drives it towards long off for a single.
45.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Sanju Samson goes for the big shot again but holes out this time. Luke Jongwe bowls this fuller and on middle and leg, Sanju Samson whips it away to the leg side but does not get the connection right as it goes of the toe end and high up in the air towards deep square leg. Takudzwanashe Kaitano there settles under it and competes a nice catch.
45.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one for Samson! This is on a good length and on off, Sanju Samson picks up the length early and lofts it over the long off fence for another maximum.
45.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! Luke Jongwe bowls this full and on middle, Sanju Samson stays there and smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
45.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs in a bouncer and on middle, Sanju Samson ducks under it.
45.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! This is short and on middle and leg, Shubman Gill pulls it straight towards short fine leg, Victor Nyauchi moves to his right but cannot grab it. Another oppurtunity lost. A single in the end.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Luke Jongwe comes back into the attack and starts with a short delivery, on off, Sanju Samson upper cuts it towards third man for a single.
Match Reports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Zimbabwe vs India 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, India are 289/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Zimbabwe vs India 2022 today match between Zimbabwe and India. Everything related to Zimbabwe and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Zimbabwe vs India live score. Do check for Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.