Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Length again and outside off, Brad Evans throws his bat at it but cannot connect. Every dot will increase the required run-rate now.
44.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Sikandar Raza cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) This is overpitched and outside off, Sikandar Raza lofts it over extra covers for a couple of runs.
44.3 overs (1 Run) TOUGH CHANCE BUT DROPPED! This is a bit fuller and on off, Brad Evans smashes it uppishly towards the bowler where Avesh can only get a hand to it. They cross.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) Serves this on a good length and outside off, Brad Evans moves across and slaps it wide of long on for a brace.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, slower too, Sikandar Raza dabs it towards covers for a single. The required run-rate is close to 10 per over now.
43.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the then as this short ball is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one. Only 5 runs from the over then.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery and on middle, Brad Evans pulls it but finds the fielder at deep mid-wicket for another run.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Length again, on middle, Sikandar Raza pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for just one. They need boundaries.
43.3 overs (1 Run) This is on a hard length and on leg, Brad Evans tucks it towards deep square leg for one.
43.2 overs (0 Run) A back of the hand slower this time, on a length and on off, shaping away, Brad Evans uses his feet to block it but gets beaten by the lack of pace.
43.1 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, short and on middle, keeps low, Sikandar Raza adjusts and pulls it through square leg for a single.
42.6 overs (2 Runs) Another length ball, on off, Brad Evans slaps it wide of the long on fielder and comes back for the second. 64 runs needed in 42 balls.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back, on off, Sikandar Raza punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
42.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! This is full and wide of off, Sikandar Raza slashes and hits it over backward point for a boundary.
42.3 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length, on off, Brad Evans bunts it onto the ground and gives the strike back to Raza. He is playing a good supporting role here.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on leg, Sikandar Raza eases it towards long on for just a single.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is a slower ball, full and on middle, Sikandar Raza nudges it towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a brace.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Darts this one down the leg, Brad Evans knocks it back to Axar.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and outside off, Sikandar Raza pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
41.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on middle, Sikandar Raza paddles it towards fine leg for a brace. The throw needed to better there.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Brad Evans knocks it towards short mid-wicket and scampers across for one.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Evans blocks it out.
40.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker, on middle, Brad Evans digs it towards long on for one.
40.5 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! This is on a good length and around off, Brad Evans opens the face of his bat and steers it towards third man where Deepak Chahar makes his ground but lets it through his legs for a boundary. Indian players are feeling the pressure a bit now.
40.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss and on middle, Sikandar Raza drills it towards long on for just one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Brad Evans flicks it through square leg for a single.
40.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Sikandar Raza cuts it to deep point for one.
40.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! HAMMERED! This is full and outside off, Sikandar Raza stays there and hammers it past mid off for a boundary. This over is tunrning out to be expensive.
40.1 overs (3 Runs) A full toss and on middle, Sikandar Raza smashes it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace. It is another no ball, this time for overstepping. Free hit next.
40.1 overs (1 Run) BEAMER ALERT! Avesh Khan bowls a beamer over Raza and on the leg side. It is called a no ball. Free hit coming up.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, Zimbabwe, chasing a target of 290, are 245/7. The live updates of Zimbabwe vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Zimbabwe vs India 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Zimbabwe vs India 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Zimbabwe vs India, Zimbabwe vs India live score, Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Zimbabwe vs India 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.