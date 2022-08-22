Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! This is short and on the body, it is pulled over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Samson looks to flick but misses. It htis the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
44.4 overs (0 Run) That does not bounce! Shorter and on middle, Samson looks to pull, this one stays low and goes just over the middle pole.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Samson leaves it alone.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Gill looks to flat bat it but it goes off the splice towards mid off for one.
44.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is guided down to third man for one.
43.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped over! Short and outside off, Gill steps out and slaps it over cover for a boundary.
43.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Samson pushes it down to long on and takes one.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row as this is blocked.
43.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed to cover.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is played back to the bowler.
43.1 overs (1 Run) 100 for Gill! His first and one he will remember. Superb, superb knock, Most of the batters have struggled on this wicket but he has made it look so easy. He missed out on one in West Indies but has not had to wait long for his first in ODIs. He gets there by pushing this towards cover for one. Can he take India to above 300?
Sanju Samson comes out to the middle now.
42.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is an absolute jaffa of a delivery! Wow! Just how do you play those! Length and on off, this lands and comes back in. Hooda looks to push at it but this sneaks between bat and pad and hits the top of off. These are important wickets. It could stop India from crossing the 300-run mark.
42.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one more.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Hooda works it through mid-wicket for one.
42.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
42.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked down to fine leg.
42.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! It is Kishan who has to take the long walk back as the review taken by Zimbabwe was not a successful one. GILL HAD AN INSIDE EDGE AND HE CONTINUES! However, Zimbabwe get the wicket they so desperately wanted. A new batter heading into the last phase of the game is what they would have hoped for! This is on middle, Gill looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the pads.An appeal but turned down. Kishan is off for a run but is sent back from halfway down. The fielder at point, picks the ball up and hits the stumps at the bowler's end. Kishan starts walking back but Zimbabwe have reviewed for an LBW. Replays show there is an inside edge.
Zimbabwe have taken a review for the LBW for Shubman Gill. The UltraEdge shows that there is some bat involved and the on field decision of Not out remains.
41.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
41.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! He moves onto 96! On the pads, this is worked past short fine leg. The deep square leg fielder runs to his right, slides and keeps it down to two.
41.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Kishan pushes it through covers for one. Fifty for him. Solid knock. Took his time at the start but now has hit top gear.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on off, this is pushed to cover.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as Gill plays this through covers.
41.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
40.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is played through mid-wicket for one more.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
40.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is guided through point for one.
40.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side and it races away to the fence. Gill into the 90s.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
Match Reports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, India are 244/4. The live updates of Zimbabwe vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Zimbabwe vs India 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Zimbabwe vs India 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Zimbabwe vs India, Zimbabwe vs India live score, Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Zimbabwe vs India 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.