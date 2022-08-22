Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden over! Darts this one on middle, Brad Evans leans on and defends it to the off side.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Evans again defends out this short ball on middle.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row now. This is full and on off, kept out by Evans.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Brad Evans pushes it back to the bowler.
39.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on leg, Brad Evans blocks it to the leg side. A dot.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
38.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
38.5 overs (5 Runs) No ball and Four!
38.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
38.3 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
38.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one more.
38.1 overs (2 Runs) On middle, this is pushed to mid on for a run. It is a no ball. Free Hit coming up.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on the stumps, blocked.
37.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is kept out nicely.
37.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed towards cover.
37.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, it is kept out again.
37.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is blocked.
Axar Patel (7-0-25-2) is back on.
36.6 overs (1 Run) A quick run to end as this is pushed to mid on.
36.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
36.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and on the body, this is pulled behind square on the leg side for one.
36.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed to mid on.
36.2 overs (1 Run) A loud appeal but turned down! On the pads, Raza looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
36.1 overs (0 Run) A bumper and Raza ducks under it.
Shardul Thakur (4-0-16-0) comes back into the attack now.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Ends his spell with a dot! On middle, defended.
Brad Evans walks out to bat now.
35.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Kuldeep has another one! This is tossed up on off, it lands and turns away. Jongwe looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge and it is taken at first slip. Kuldeep has one more ball left in his spell, can he take another one?
35.4 overs (0 Run) The googly, on off, it turns away. Jongwe is beaten as he tries to defend.
35.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
35.2 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
35.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one more.
