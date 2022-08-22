Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) This on a good length, on middle, slower too, Shubman Gill pushes it with soft hands towards mid off for a quick single.
39.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorish again, on middle, Shubman Gill pulls it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder for a brace.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Ishan Kishan pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! This is full and on off, Ishan Kishan leans on and just pushes it towards mid off and sets off for a run, the fielder there tries to charge towards the ball but lets it go through his leg and the ball races away to the long on fence. Poor from Zimbabwe in the field yet again.
39.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Shubman Gill tucks it away through square leg for a single.
39.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts with a short delivery and outside off, Shubman Gill slaps it past the covers fielder for a comfortable brace.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shubman Gill pulls it through square leg for one.
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice placement! This is short again and with width on offer, Shubman Gill stays there and cuts it past the point fielder for a boundary. That was not from the middle of the bat but he finds the gap with ease.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Richard Ngarava continues bowling short here, on midle, Ishan Kishan works it of his back foot through sqaure leg for a single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, on middle, Shubman Gill again pulls it well but this time straight towards the deep square leg fielder. A single taken.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again and on middle, Shubman Gill goes back in his crease and pulls it hard wide of the deep square leg fielder for a brace.
38.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs in bouncer but down the leg, Shubman Gill ducks under it. Wided.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Richard Ngarava comes 'round the wicket and serves a length ball, on off, angling away, Shubman Gill cuts it of the toe end towards point.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, short and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts it to deep point for a single.
37.5 overs (3 Runs) This is short of a length, on middle, Ishan Kishan stays there and flicks it towards the vacant fine leg region, the fielder from short fine leg gives a chase and dives to keep the ball in. The batters run three.
37.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on the fifth stump line, Ishan Kishan looks to push it to the off side but gets an bottom edge onto the ground and towards the keeper.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Ishan Kishan cuts it of his back foot towards sweeper cover where a fumble allows the batters to come back for the second. WIth that, the 100 partnership comes up between these two.
37.2 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, on middle, angling in, Ishan Kishan is early into his pull shot and misses to get hit on his body.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Shubman Gill hops up and punches it through covers for a single.
Drinks! This partnership has turned the tide of the game towards the Indians and they are well on path to get to over 275 now. Both are set and now have also stepped on the gas. Zimbabwe need wickets or they'll be chasing what we feel will be an above par total on this wicket. An interesting passage follows.
36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary but they all count! This is again on a hard length and outside off, Ishan Kishan slashes hard at it but gets an outside edge and it has enough legs to beat the third man fielder to go into the fence.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off, angling in, Ishan Kishan gets hurried and gets hit high on his body while trying to block it.
36.4 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length, on middle, Shubman Gill stays there and knocks it towards mid on for a quick single.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fabulous shot! This is just short of a length and outside off, Shubman Gill stays in his crease and smashes it through covers for a boundary. Not a bad delivery but Gill shows his class.
36.2 overs (1 Run) On a hard length, on middle, Ishan Kishan tucks it away through square leg for one.
36.1 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, Shubman Gill tries to cut it but gets a thick outside edge towards third man for a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is pushed down to long on.
35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot again. India upping the ante now! The slog sweep comes out, it is hit over mid-wicket for another boundary.
35.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed down to long off.
35.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
35.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Out comes the slog sweep and it is nailed, over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence.
35.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
Match Reports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.2 overs, India are 214/2. The live updates of Zimbabwe vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Zimbabwe vs India 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Zimbabwe vs India 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Zimbabwe vs India, Zimbabwe vs India live score, Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Zimbabwe vs India 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.