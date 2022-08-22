Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through cover for one.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is guided towards point for one.
34.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter and outside off, this is guided past point for a couple.
34.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Chahar is taking a pounding in this spell! Shorter and outside off, Jongwe slashes, it goes off the top edge over the third man fence.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Shorter and on off, this is dragged wide of mid on for a boundary.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
33.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
33.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
33.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, turning away. Jongwe looks to defend but is beaten.
33.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed through covers.
33.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Raza pushes it to covers.
33.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on off, Raza pushes it wide of long off for two.
33.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs in a short ball, on middle, Luke Jongwe ducks under it.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Sikandar Raza works it towards mid-wicket for one.
32.4 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding in the deep! This is in on a hard length and on middle, Sikandar Raza moves across and pulls it wide of long on, the fielder there dives to his right to stop it and keeps it down to two.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and outside off, Sikandar Raza drives it towards mid off.
32.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on off Luke Jongwe guides it towards point for one and gets off the mark.
32.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the man! Chahar who took a pounding in his last over has broken the stand that was starting to look nice! Maybe the two wanted to target Chahar. Burl uses his feet, Chahar bangs it short and on middle, this is flat-batted but straight to Dhawan at mid on who takes a nice catch.
31.7 overs (0 Run) On middle, quicker, this is kept out well.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is blocked.
31.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That is some distance away from the bat! Kishan said there was a noise, it was of the bat hitting the ground. The googly, it lands on off and then spins away. Raza is beaten as he tries to defend. A loud shout but turned down. It is reviewed but replays show nothing. India have lost both their reviews now.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit down to long off.
31.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Drinks! The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have been excellent in the middle overs and they have put the pressure back on Zimbabwe. This is now a huge task for Zimbabwe to chase this one. But if they are to get close these two at the crease needs to take this game deep. India will look to take more wickets quickly. Let's see how it unfolds
30.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler. A really good over for Zimbabwe. They need more of these.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is played back to the bowler.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top edge and a boundary! Zimbabwe won't mind how they come, they will take it. Short and outside off, Raza looks to cut but it goes off the top edge to the third man fence.
30.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Good batting, got the biggie now pushes it down to long on and takes one.
30.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is a powerful hit. It is a slower short one, Raza was ready for it, he rocks back and hammers it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. A good start to the over. Can they mnake this into a big over?
