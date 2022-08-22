Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
34.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
34.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
34.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Shorish in length, on middle, skids through, Shubman Gill dabs it towards long off for a run.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! This is tossed up, full and on leg, Shubman Gill goes down and sweeps it fine towards the deep backward sqaure leg fence for a boundary. He is looking in fine touch here.
33.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY up for Shubman Gill! This is short and on middle, Shubman Gill pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. This has been an excellent knock by him. Can he get to the century now?
33.5 overs (0 Run) On off kept out.
33.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Shubman Gill goes on his back foot and punches it towards sweeper cover for a brace.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Shubman Gill works it towards short mid-wicket.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short and around off, Ishan Kishan cuts it towards sweeper cover for one.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Raza bowls this short, on middle, Shubman Gill eases it towards long on for an easy single.
32.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and outside off, Ishan Kishan cuts it but straight to point.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Floats this one up, full and on middle, Shubman Gill drives it towards long on for one more.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Short again, on middle, Shubman Gill blocks it out.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on middle, Ishan Kishan tucks it away through sqaure leg for one.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Ishan Kishan uses his feet and knocks it towards covers.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Shubman Gill slaps it towards long off for one.
31.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kishan has decided to take Raza on here. This is flighted, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan slams it wide of the long on fielder for another boundary.
31.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on on, Ishan Kishan knocks it towards mid off.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, quciker too, Ishan Kishan gets cramped and cuts it towards point.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! This is again tossed up, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan goes down and slog-sweeps it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary. The 50 runs partnership between these two comes up with that.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shubman Gill pushes it towards long off for a single. Raza is not happy with himself as he could not cut it out.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on middle, Shubman Gill works it towards long on for a single. Only 2 runs from the over.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on middle, Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and full, on middle, Ishan Kishan hits it back to the bowler.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is tossed up, full and on off, Ishan Kishan pushes it towards covers.
30.2 overs (0 Run) On middle again, blocked out.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Floated and around middle, Ishan Kishan uses his feet and blocks it out.
Match Reports
