Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.2 overs (0 Run) This is short again and on leg, Sikandar Raza goes for the reverse sweep but misses and it goes towards the keeper. Ishan Kishan grabs it and dislodges the bails in a flash and appeals for the stumping. The umpires sends it upstairs. The UltraEdge shows that there is no bat involved and the replays shows that Raza's foot is on the ground when the bails are off.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery, on middle, Sikandar Raza stays back and bunts it onto the ground.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Another loopy delivery, lands full and on off, Sikandar Raza drills it through extra covers for another run.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Ryan Burl drives it past the bowler and towards long on for one.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) A bit short and on leg, Ryan Burl flicks it of his back foot towards deep square leg for a brace.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and on middle again, Burl pushes it back to the bowler.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Floated and on middle, Ryan Burl tucks it to short mid-wicket.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, Ryan Burl blocks it to the right of the bowler.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Ryan Burl drives it past covers for a single and gets off the mark. End of a successful over by Kuldeep Yadav. A wicket and just a run from it.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and outside off, turning away, Ryan Burl has a swing at it but misses.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Ryan Burl knocks it towards covers.
Ryan Burl is the next man in for Zimbabwe.
27.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Kaitano is well short. His return to the crease was not a long one. He wasn't picking Kuldeep from the start and it is the same here. The googly this time from Kuldeep, it is bowled outside off. Kaitano looks to put bat on ball but is beaten. Kishan is quick to take the bails off. It is referred and replays show that Kaitano is short.
27.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
26.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is hit down to long off for one.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
26.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Kaitano looks to flick but misses. Wided.
26.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Kaitano works it to mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on middle, blocked out.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
Takudzwanashe Kaitano is back onto bat after being retired hurt earlier.
26.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a lovely catch from Axar Patel! Regis Chakabva steps out, he does not get to the pitch of the ball and ends up pushing it back to the bowler uppishly but low. Axar gets down quickly and takes it nicely. The stand which Zimbabwe were relying on is broken. They slip further. 170 more needed.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Slows it up, Regis plays the sweep again, he is through the shot, it goes off the toe-end towards cover.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Another sweep, another top edge, this time towards square leg for a single.
25.3 overs (2 Runs) Top edge but safe! On middle, Raza looks to sweep it hard, it goes off the top edge towards fine leg for two.
25.2 overs (0 Run) A review taken for a caught behind. This is slightly slower through the air, lands full and on middle, Sikandar Raza goes for the sweep but misses and the ball loops up towards the short leg region after hitting his pads, Ishan Kishan move towards it and puts in a forward dive to grab it. They appeal for the catch but the finger stays down. Kishan straightaway asks for the review and Rahul trusts him and goes for it. The UltraEdge shows that there is no bat involved. The umpire then checks for the LBW but Ball Tracking shows it pitched outside leg. Raza survives everything and India lose their review.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and outside off, Sikandar Raza leaves it alone.
