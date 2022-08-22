Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around middle, Shubman Gill knocks it back to the bowler.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Flights this one up, lands short and on middle, turning in, Ishan Kishan makes room and tucks it through mid-wicket for just one.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg, Shubman Gill drives it towards long on for another single.
29.3 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Ishan Kishan stays back and forces it towards long on for one more.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Full agian but this time on middle, Shubman Gill eases it towards long on for one.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shubman Gill knocks it towards covers.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shubman Gill cuts it to deep point for one.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! This is tossed up and around middle, Shubman Gill moves across and scoops it fine towards the vacant fine leg fence for a boundary.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Looped up, lands full and on off, Ishan Kishan drives it firmly through covers for a single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on leg, Ishan Kishan pushes it to the left of the bowler.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Ishan Kishan blocks it out.
27.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is pushed down to long on.
27.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is guided to point.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, it is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
27.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kishan plays it to mid-wicket.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
26.6 overs (1 Run) A run to end! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
26.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! That should have been taken! An easy caught and bowled chance! Floats it up, lands it on off, this one holds in the surface. Kishan plays a check-drive, it goes back uppishly towards the bowler who spills it. He should have taken that. A single in the end.
26.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Kishan steps out, he gets to the pitch of it and hits it down the ground for a boundary.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
We will see spin from both ends as Sean Williams has been brought into the attack now.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on the stumps, blocked.
25.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as it s Gill this time who flicks it on the leg side.
25.3 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is worked through mid-wicket.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Another short one, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one more.
25.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
Match Reports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.4 overs, India are 130/2. The live updates of Zimbabwe vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Zimbabwe vs India 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Zimbabwe vs India 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Zimbabwe vs India, Zimbabwe vs India live score, Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Zimbabwe vs India 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.