Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Regis Chakabva blocks it onto the pitch.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, on off, Regis Chakabva guides it towards point.
24.4 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Sikandar Raza eases it towards long off for one.
24.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and rightly punished. This is short and on middle, Sikandar Raza pulls it hard, not from the middle of the bat but finds the gap at the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Floated and on middle, Sikandar Raza blocks it out.
23.6 overs (0 Run) RIPPER! This is looped up, on off, turning away, Regis Chakabva leans on to block it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on middle, Sikandar Raza flicks it through square leg for one.
23.4 overs (2 Runs) Flights this one up, full and on off, Sikandar Raza makes room and lofts it wide of long off for a brace.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Floated and around leg, Sikandar Raza tucks it to mid-wicket.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Regis Chakabva pushes it towards long on for a single.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary after four overs and it was much needed. This is tossed up, full and on middle, Regis Chakabva goes down and sweeps it hard towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on middle, Regis Chakabva slaps it towards long on for a single.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Regis Chakabva is solid in his defense.
22.4 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed back to the bowler again.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Floated around middle, blocked back to the bowler.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle, Sikandar Raza forces it towards long on for one.
22.1 overs (0 Run) An arm ball now, short and on middle, angling in, Sikandar Raza is hurried into his cut as he plays it to point.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish one and on leg, Sikandar Raza works it past the bowler and towards long on for a single.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Regis Chakabva sweeps this full delivery throug square leg for one. 100 up for Zimbabwe.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on leg, Regis Chakabva goes down and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a brace.
21.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, keeps low, Regis Chakabva tucks it towards mid-wicket.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts with a flighted delivery, full and on off, Regis Chakabva drives it with his outer half towards sweeper cover for a brace.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and around off, Regis Chakabva eases it towards long off for one more.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off again, Regis Chakabva leans on and defends.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Floated full and on off, Sikandar Raza drives it towards covers who parries it towards long off. A single taken.
20.3 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Full again, on leg, Sikandar Raza tucks it to mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Sikandar Raza nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
