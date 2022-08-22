Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
22.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on the stumps, Kishan is solid in defense.
22.4 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
22.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side this time, not played at. Wided.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! Poor ball and put away! On the pads, Gill works it fine on the leg side and the ball races away to the fence.
22.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
Luke Jongwe comes into the attack now.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on the stumps, kept out.
21.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is guided past point for one.
21.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, defended solidly.
21.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is glorious! We saw an on-drive from him earlier on but this is better! Flatter and on off, Gill yet again shows the maker's name and caresses it through covers for a boundary.
Ishan Kishan walks out to bat now.
20.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a team dismissal! Dhawan falls after getting off to a start! He just never looked settle, not sure if that is because of the wicket or what but his run finally runs out! Evans does the job yet again for his side. On middle, Dhawan looks to work it on the leg side but the ball comes slow off the surface. It goes off the leading edge and it is an easy catch to the fielder at covers. Sean Williams makes no mistake. Good from Zimbabwe so far.
20.5 overs (1 Run) A single to follow the boundary! Shorter and outside off, this is cut hard but towards point. The fielder makes a half stop. A single taken.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is wonderful! Sheer timing! On middle, Gill shows the full face of the bat and creams it past the mid on fielder for a boundary. He just timed it, did not look to hit it hard.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled through square leg for one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
