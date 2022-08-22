Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer, on off, some extra bounce here, Regis Chakabva misses his pull shot again as this got big on him.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Bangs in a bouncer, on off, Regis Chakabva goes for the pull but cannot connect.
19.4 overs (0 Run) This is overpitched, on middle, Regis Chakabva knocks it towards point.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Sikandar Raza goes back and punches it past covers for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Sikandar Raza drives it well but straight to covers.
19.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Regis Chakabva plays it towards long off for one.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Flighted and full on off, Sikandar Raza leans on and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Regis Chakabva drives it towards long on for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery Sikandar Raza knocks it towards covers for a quick single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Regis Chakabva pushes it towards covers for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, turning in, Regis Chakabva goes to block it but gets hit on the pads.
17.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Sikandar Raza leaves it alone.
Who walks out now?
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Tony Munyonga's uncomfortable stay at the crease finally comes to an end. This is on a good length and outside off, Tony Munyonga tries to play the lofted drive but he is no position to play that, he does not time it well and it goes up in the air. KL Rahul at mid off moves to his left and takes a simple catch.
17.4 overs (1 Run) This is short of a length and on leg, Sikandar Raza tucks it through square leg for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller, on middle, angling in, Sikandar Raza blocks it down the pitch.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Another length delievry and outside off again, Sikandar Raza offers no shot at it.
17.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, shaping away, Sikandar Raza leaves it alone.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off, Sikandar Raza pushes it towards point for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
Sikandar Raza walks out to bat now.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! PLUMB IN FRONT! Axar Patel comes into the attack and provides the much needed breakthrough for India. This is quicker and flatter, on middle, Sean Williams stays on his crease and tries to flick it away but plays all over it as it keeps low too. The ball hits his pads in front of the stumps and the fielders appeal for the LBW, the finger goes up and Sean Williams does not even bother to discuss about the review.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, Tony Munyonga looks to work it ot the leg side but it goes of top edge towards the vacant sqaure leg region. Ishan Kishan tries to go for the catch but cannot reach it. They cross.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Tony Munyonga blocks it out.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Axar Patel comes into the attack and fires a full delivery, on off, Sean Williams pushes it through cover-point for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A good-length delivery and outside off, Sean Williams looks to play at it but gets a thick outside edge towards third man for one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle, angling in, Sean Williams bunts it down the pitch.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Length again on middle, Sean Williams knocks it to the leg side.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! This is on a good length and around off, Sean Williams stays there and shows the full face of the bat to drive it through extra cover for a boundary.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller, on middle, Sean Williams blocks it towards covers.
15.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and outside off, Sean Williams slashes hard at it but only connects with thin air.
