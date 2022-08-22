Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Shubman Gill works it through square leg for another run.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Full again, on middle, Shikhar Dhawan sweeps it through square leg for one.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan finally finds the fence. This is tossed up, full and on middle, Shikhar Dhawan dances down the track and heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, keeps low, Shubman Gill looks to block it but gets it of the bottom edge towards short third man for a run.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Shubman Gill pushes it to the right of the bowler where Raza cuts it out.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle, angling in, Shikhar Dhawan stays there and blocks it to the off side.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full again and down the leg, Shubman Gill flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller, on middle, Shubman Gill tucks it towards mid-wicket.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Evans bowls this on a good length, on off, nips back in, Shubman Gill watches it all the way through and leaves it. Good cricket all around!
18.2 overs (1 Run) Length agian, on off, Shikhar Dhawan punches of his back foot through covers for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) This is on hard length and outside off, Shikhar Dhawan stays there and slashes at it but cannot connect.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shikhar Dhawan drives and finds the gap through covers for a single. Another good over from Raza.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Darts this one, on leg, Shikhar Dhawan misses his flick and gets hit on the pads and the ball goes nowhere.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Shikhar Dhawan cuts it but finds the fielder at point. Another dot!
17.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot! This is full, on middle, Shikhar Dhawan uses his feet and works it straight to short mid-wicket.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short, on middle, Shikhar Dhawan pushes it towards extra covers.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Shikhar Dhawan knocks it back to the bowler.
16.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length, on middle, Shubman Gill nudges it towards mid-wicket.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, on the pads, Shikhar Dhawan tucks it away towards deep square leg for one more.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Full again, on off, angling in, Shikhar Dhawan pushes it towards point.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle, Shubman Gill moves across and flicks it thorugh sqaure leg for one and gets off the mark.
16.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a hard length and outside off, Shikhar Dhawan guides it past point for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on middle, Shikhar Dhawan works it towards mid-wicket and calls for the run but Gill denies and rightly so.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Shubman Gill blocks it towards point.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A bit short, on middle, Shikhar Dhawan goes back and slaps it towards long on for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Shikhar Dhawan flicks it towards mid-wicket.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Darts this one, on a yorker length, on middle, Shikhar Dhawan digs it out towards the bowler.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller, on middle, Shikhar Dhawan pushes it towards short mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a short delivery, on off, Shikhar Dhawan knocks it towards covers.
