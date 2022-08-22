Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Tony Munyonga pushes it to the leg side.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! DEFT TOUCH! Hooda bowls this quciker, short and on off, Tony Munyonga makes room and just guides it past the keeper's gloves and towards the third man fence for another boundary.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Power shot! This is again tossed up, full and on middle, Tony Munyonga dances down the track and smashes it over the bowler's head for a powerful boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Tony Munyonga blocks it back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Sean Williams knocks it of his inner half towards mid-wicket for a run.
Drinks! After losing Innocent Kaia early on Zimbabwe have been steady. Tony Munyonga and Sean Williams have build up a good partnership and they are playing well. Takudzwanashe Kaitano had to retire hurt but that did not effect Zimbabwe much. These two on the crease will look to add more runs. India, on the other hand have bowlerd well but they need wickets. An exciting session awaits. Also, Deepak Hooda is into the attack now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Nice delivery! This is on a good length and on off, holds its line, Tony Munyonga looks to poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Another short ball and outside off, Tony Munyonga goes for the cut but is a bit too late and misses it.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs in a short ball, on middle, Sean Williams is through with his pull shot early and it goes of the top edge towards third man. They cross.
13.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Sean Williams tucks it towards mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Short and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles at the moment! Shorter and outside off, Williams pushes it towards cover.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to covers.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tony sweeps again, it is through square leg for another single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another sweep shot, this goes more off the underedge towards mid-wicket for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) The sweep is out, it goes through square leg for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is guided through point for one.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Williams pushes it to covers.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter again, Tony pulls, not off the middle but it goes through square leg for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short. Wided.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Lands short! On middle, Williams looks to nudge it around the corner, this goes off a leading edge but lands well short of the bowler.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely, lovely over! This lands on off and then spins away. Tony is yet again beaten as he tries to defend.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Now the one that comes back! A little too short. Tony goes back but fails to put bat on ball and gets hit on the pad.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another beauty! Tony is not picking Kuldeep! The googly again, it lands on off and spins away. Tony is beaten as he tries to block.
10.3 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! This is tossed up on off, it lands and spins away. Tony Munyonga looks to defend but is beaten. He does well not to push at it.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That was so close to the leg pole! Down the leg side. Williams gets right across and looks to sweep but misses. Wided in the end.
10.1 overs (1 Run) The sweep is out, it is played through square leg for one. Fifty up for Zimbabwe.
