Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Brad Evans provides the breakthrough and Rahul has to go back to the hut. Evans bowls this a bit short and outside off, KL Rahul tries to cut it close from his body but only manages to get an inside edge and the ball crashes into the stumps. KL Rahul did not look comfortable in the middle and his stay has come to an end. Zimbabwe are delighted.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle, KL Rahul looks to push it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is the first maximum of the innings. Brad Evans bangs a short ball, on middle, KL Rahul gets into position quickly and hooks it over the diving deep backward sqaure leg fielder for a biggie.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off, KL Rahul stands tall and blocks it towards covers.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Shikhar Dhawan takes a couple step forward and pushes it of the inner half through sqaure leg foe one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, keeps a bit low, KL Rahul adjusts and pulls it towards deep sqaure leg for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs in a bouncer, on middle, Shikhar Dhawan again skips down the track but ducks under it.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Dhawan comes down the track again, Victor Nyauchi sees this and serves a short of length ball, angling in, Shikhar Dhawan only manages to knock this one to the leg side.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on middle, KL Rahul nudges it towards short mid-wicket for a quick single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length, on off, KL Rahul stays there and guides it towards short third man.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Full again but this time on the pads, KL Rahul flicks it through square leg for a couple of runs.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, KL Rahul works it towards mid-wicket.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back, on middle, Shikhar Dhawan bunts it onto the ground to the leg side and sets off for the run but Rahul gives a loud shout of 'No run'.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller, on middle and leg, Shikhar Dhawan tucks it towards square leg.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) This is on a good length and outside off, Shikhar Dhawan cuts it wide of the third man fielder for a brace. The fielder there does well to make the ground and dives to his left to cut it out with his shoulder as his knee got stuck in the ground.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Evans goes over the wicket and serves a full delivery, on middle, angling in, Shikhar Dhawan blocks it back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, KL Rahul stays back and knocks it towards cover-point for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery and on middle, hint of swing, KL Rahul pushes it towards mid off.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this is pushed through covers.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal! This is on a length and outside off, it jags back in. Rahul looks to defend but planting his front foot outside the line of off. It hits the front pad. An appeal but turned down.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Dhawan now waits and then plays it down to third man for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Another delivery outside off, easy leave.Rahul continues to be watchful.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, defended.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Rahul guides it down to third man for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Rahul looks to play at it but then pulls his bat back.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed! Shorter and on off, Rahul waits and then pushes it through covers for a boundary.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, kept out.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.5 overs, India are 64/1. The live updates of Zimbabwe vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Zimbabwe vs India 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Zimbabwe vs India 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Zimbabwe vs India, Zimbabwe vs India live score, Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Zimbabwe vs India 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.