Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end and Zimbabwe have had back-to-back productive overs! Fuller and outside off, Williams hits it down the ground, past long on and into the fence.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Williams misses out! This is short again and on middle, Williams pulls but straight to mid-wicket.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped down the ground! Shorter and around off, Williams drags it wide of mid on and this one races away to the fence. Runs coming thick and fast now.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, Kaitano looks to defend but the outswing means it takes the outside edge, goes down to third man for one.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Williams goes after it, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely shot but to the fielder! Fuller and on off, this is pushed to mid off.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! This is on a good length and on off, Takudzwanashe Kaitano guides it towards point. 9 runs from the over.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Takudzwanashe Kaitano finally gets off the mark with a fine boundary. This is overpitched and on middle, Takudzwanashe Kaitano drives it firmly past the bowler and towards the long on fence for four runs.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish one, on off, swinging away, Takudzwanashe Kaitano pushes it towards covers.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Full again and on off, Sean Williams drills it through covers for one.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! This is a bit fuller, on middle, Sean Williams stays there and flicks it uppishly over the mid on fielder for a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker, swinging in, on leg, Sean Williams tries to dig it out but misses and gets hit on the pads. Avesh Khan appeals for the LBW but the finger stays down.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another delivery that is shaping away, on off, Takudzwanashe Kaitano leaves it alone.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full again and on off, shaping away, Takudzwanashe Kaitano blocks it to the leg side with his inner half.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Sean Williams drives it through mid off for a single and gets off the mark.
Sean Williams walks out to bat at number 3.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Deepak Chahar provides the breakthrough for India as he always does. He bowls a brilliant inswinging yorker, on middle, Innocent Kaia tries to dig it out but is late to put his bat down in time and gets on the pads in line with the stumps. There is a huge shout for the LBW but turned down. KL Rahul goes for the review after some discussion. The UltraEdge shows that it is pad first and Ball Tracking shows three reds. The on-field decision is changed to Out. Kaia has to go back but he is not happy as he thinks he has hit the ball. India with an early wicket here.
A review for LBW by India. The UltraEdge shows that it is pad first so we move onto Ball Tracking. We have three reds and the on-field decision is changed to Out.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kaia tries to break the shackles now. This is on a good length and on off, Innocent Kaia skips down the track and heaves it wide of the mid on fielder for the first boundary of this innings.
2.1 overs (0 Run) This is overpitched and on off, Innocent Kaia drives it firmly but straight to the cover fielder.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Avesh Khan with tight line on the stumps, fuller, Takudzwanashe Kaitano blocks it down the pitch.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Full again and outside off, Innocent Kaia drills it past point for one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time, on off, Innocent Kaia knocks it towards covers.
1.3 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! This is again on a good length and around off, Innocent Kaia leans on to block it but gets beaten all ends up.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Innocent Kaia blocks it out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a good-length delievry and outside off, shaping away, Innocent Kaia slashes but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Who will bowl from the other end?
0.6 over (0 Run) Length ball, on off, Takudzwanashe Kaitano tries to cut it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
0.5 over (1 Run) Full and on off, Innocent Kaia drives it towards covers for a single and gets off the mark.
0.4 over (1 Run) Overthrows and Zimbabwe are underway! This is on a good lengh and on middle, angling in, Takudzwanashe Kaitano misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but turned down. The ball rolls towards point and he hits the stumps at the striker's end and it goes away towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on off, shaping away again, Takudzwanashe Kaitano offers no shot at it.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another outswinger, on a good length and around off, Takudzwanashe Kaitano leaves it alone.
0.1 over (0 Run) Deepak Chahar starts with a full delivery, swinging away, Takudzwanashe Kaitano blocks it to the left of the bowler.
