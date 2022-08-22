Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Fuller and on middle, Dhawan pushes it down the ground towards long on and gets to the other end. Runs have dried up after the first two overs. Good from Zimbabwe.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Dhawan pushes it but to covers.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Dhawan shuffles across this time, Richard Ngarava attacks the stumps but it is worked to mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Extra bounce there! Shorter and outside off, Dhawan slashes at it but is beaten by the extra bounce.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked on the leg side for one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended well.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A swing and a miss! Dhawan steps out, he makes room and looks to go over the off side but misses. Back-to-back good overs for the hosts.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Rahul waits and then guides it down to third man for one.
3.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is slipped down the leg side. Left alone by Rahul. Wided.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahul leaves it alone.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
3.2 overs (0 Run) That was a good delivery! Length and on middle, this lands and moves away. Rahul looks to defend, it goes off the outer half to point.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) More runs for Rahul! On the pads, he works it past square leg and takes two.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a tidy over from Richard Ngarava! On the pads, this is tucked around the corner on the leg side for one.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Rahul lunges and pushes it to covers.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, Rahul plays it to point.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Dhawan works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, it is an easy leave for the batter.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Dhawan blocks.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the leg stump, Shikhar Dhawan flicks it towards backward square leg for a run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, around off, Shikhar Dhawan lets it go to the keeper.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed! This is full and on the pads, Shikhar Dhawan flicks it towards the vacant deep sqaure leg region for a boundary. He is scoring runs all around the park.
1.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and outside off, angling away, Shikhar Dhawan leaves it alone.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on middle, Shardul Thakur tucks it away towards mid-wicket.
1.1 overs (1 Run) KL Rahul gets off the mark straightaway. Victor Nyauchi starts with a length delivery, angling down the leg, KL Rahul helps it towards fine leg for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? Victor Nyauchi it is!
0.6 over (0 Run) Full again and on off, Shikhar Dhawan drives it towards covers and calls for the run but Rahul sends him back. 8 runs from the first over then.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Bread and butter for Dhawan! This is slightly overpitched and around off, Shikhar Dhawan leans on and drives it handsomely through covers for his second boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle, Shikhar Dhawan pushes it of his inner half towards mid-wicket.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a good length, on middle, angling in, Shikhar Dhawan blocks it to the off side.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! India and Shikhar Dhawan are underway in style! This is short and outside off, Shikhar Dhawan cuts it past point for a beautiful boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Richard Ngarava starts with a good-length delivery, on off, Shikhar Dhawan stays there and knocks it towards point.
Time for the action to begin! The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to the centre. Richard Ngarava has the new ball in hand and he will begin for the hosts. Here we go...
Regis Chakabva, the captain of Zimbabwe says they wanted to bowl first. Mentions they need to take early wickets first up and then try and do well with the bat. Informs they have a couple of changes - Tony Munyonga and Richard Ngarava replaces Wesley Madhevere and Tanaka Chivanga.
KL Rahul, the skipper of India, says they will have a bat first. He says they want to challenge themselves, it is difficult to bat in the first hour or so. Adds Mohammed Siraj has been really good in the last few seasons and has been doing really well lately and is dangerous where the ball is moving. Informs they have two changes, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in for Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga (In for Wesley Madhevere), Regis Chakabva (C) (WK), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava (In for Tanaka Chivanga).
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar (In for Prasidh Krishna), Avesh Khan (In for Mohammed Siraj).
TOSS - KL Rahul calls correctly for the third time in a row and India have elected to BAT first.
It will be interesting to see if India do give chances to players who are yet to play a game in this series. We might just see Rahul Tripathi make his debut but the question is, where will he bat? In the bowling, Avesh Khan might just get a game. Zimbabwe on the other hand, might just strengthen their batting as that is the department where they have been poor.
